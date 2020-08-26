Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Roads Must Figure In Economic Recovery - Election Manifesto

Wednesday, 26 August 2020, 10:15 am
Press Release: Road Transport Forum

Roads are the lifeblood of the economy and as we head into a general election with the focus on Covid-19 recovery, we need a clear view of the economic recovery plan, Road Transport Forum (RTF) chief executive Nick Leggett says.

"The RTF has gone to the five main political parties with our Election Manifesto and asked how they will ensure the road freight industry’s ongoing health, and subsequently, the health of our economy as a trading nation," Leggett says.

"Pretty much everything you need, every day, comes to you on a truck - something I think people came to appreciate during the Government’s Covid-19 lockdown and response level changes.

"With 93 percent of freight going by road, those high value food exports that are going to save us from economic ruin need to be able to get to ports and airports and that is done on trucks. Train lines do not reach into the farm land of New Zealand.

"We are concerned that while there has been a lot of talk about building roads as a means to boost the New Zealand economy, we don’t believe there is the capability to contract and manage such projects within the New Zealand workforce. With our border closed indefinitely, how are we going to get the people needed to get these projects underway?

"We have picked four areas of greatest concern to road freight transport and asked the five main political parties to answer questions. These include plans for economic recovery from Covid-19; what is planned to ensure truly fair conditions for employers and workers that allow freedom of choice and flexibility; what the investment will be in green freight; and views on the Cannabis Legislation and Control Bill and how that will impact workplace health and safety for an industry that shares the road with the public.

"Legalising recreational cannabis is a big concern for people whose workplace is the public road. This concern is based in safety, and evidence that recreational cannabis and road safety don’t mix. We believe there are a lot of unintended consequences that have been given no consideration in this legislation.

"We want our industry well informed on political party policies that will impact them and their futures, so we have set up a website page dedicated to Election 2020," Leggett says.

The responses to our questions from the five main parties are available here.

About Road Transport Forum New Zealand (RTF)

RTF provides unified national representation for several regional trucking associations. RTF members include Road Transport Association NZ, National Road Carriers, and NZ Trucking Association. The affiliated representation of the RTF is about 3,000 individual road transport companies which in turn, operate 16-18,000 trucks involved in road freight transport, as well as companies that provide services allied to road freight transport.

The road freight transport industry employs 32,868 people (2.0% of the workforce), has a gross annual turnover of $6 billion, and transports 93% of the total tonnes of freight moved in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Road Transport Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

Can’t recall the author – Oscar Wilde?- but during the Victorian era there was a popular short story about a Mogul emperor who spent years building and re-building a shrine to his dead beloved, only to find that her coffin became an irritating design flaw in the architectural wonder he had created. With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

 

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Mosque Attack Sentencing: 'You Have Failed Completely' Victim Tells Gunman

Dozens of victims have now recalled the day "the devil" visited their places of worship. More>>

ALSO:

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 