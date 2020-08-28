Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Party List Fit For Purpose For A COVID-informed Landscape

Friday, 28 August 2020, 6:29 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

The fresh look of indigenous ingenuity and intergenerational insight features highly in the Māori Party’s list announced today by President Che Wilson.

“As the nation pivots from social need to economic recovery, we need leadership that is agile, energetic and principled.

“Our party list for the 2020 Elections reflects the visionary solution-focus of rangatahi leadership alongside of the tūpuna-derived courage of our wāhine kahurangi, some who are currently leading the cause of the care of some of our most vulnerable children to the Waitangi Tribunal” (Lady Tureiti Moxon and Dame Naida Glavish).

“Aotearoa needs more than kindness – we need a brave direction that is fit for purpose in a much changed world; able to mobilise whānau, hapū and iwi, and reflects the diversity of all our communities across the land”.

“In our list we have champion athletes: the founder of Iron Māori (Heather Te Au Skipworth); a coordinator for the diploma in sport and recreation- and a crossfit trainer (Fallyn Flavell); a fourth dan black belt in aikido (Mariameno Kapa-Kingi) and competitive rower (Tumanako Silveria).

“We have candidates with vast expertise and experience in local government (Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Elijah Pue, John Tamihere, Rangi Mclean, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer); a former Cabinet Minister Hon Tamihere; two past youth MPs (Eru Kapa-Kingi and Elijah Pue); and former candidates for the Māori Party, Mana Motuhake, Alliance Labour, and the Christian Heritage Party.

“Te reo rangatira is prominent across our candidate list – we have accomplished iwi orators like Taiaha Hawke, Rawiri Waititi and Tākuta Ferris. We have candidates with proven commitment to tertiary education (Takuta Ferris and Kate Cherrington); health (Te Ropu Poa, Dame Naida and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi); as well as those who make a profound contribution to the building of the Māori asset base (Tina Porou, John Tamihere). There are candidates who have an impressive background in law and advocacy (Donna Pokere-Phillips and Eru Kapa-Kingi); those who are cultural advisors (Naida Glavish and Rangi McLean); those who work in kohanga reo (Wendy Biddle) and those who are Board Chairs and Chief Executives.”

“First in the list after our magnificent seven – Te Tokowhitu Toa, is the visionary blogger and indigenous philosopher, Hana Tapiata. Her futuristic thinking – along with the expertise Tumanako Silveria brings to the relationship between tikanga, technology and trust – will help strengthen the thought-leadership our nation so sorely needs at this time.

“We are campaigning on the mantra of MMP: More Māori in Parliament” said Che Wilson. “This awesome team of 21 is well equipped to bring the talents of indigeneity to resolve some of the more persistent issues that face us in a COVID context: rising economic decline, steep increase in unemployment, the enduring housing crisis, and overwhelming mental health concerns.

“The leadership on a waka comes from the front, middle and back; each of them invaluable in steering our journey forward. The passionate, highly energetic Debbie Ngarewa-Packer heads our list with clarity of sight and voice; John Tamihere – in accordance with tikanga – provides the backbone to the seven candidates who are standing to bring back the Māori electorates to the independent and liberated Māori voice. And appropriately, our team of 21 is guided by someone who will take special care in looking after the taha wairua. We can’t wait for our waka to gather pace in the hīkoi to the ballot box”.

The confirmed list is:

1. Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Te Tai Hauāuru

2. Rawiri Waititi Waiariki

3. Heather Te Au-Skipworth Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

4. Tākuta Ferris Te Tai Tonga

5. Donna Pokere-Phillips Hauraki-Waikato

6. Mariameno Kapa-Kingi Te Tai Tokerau

7. John Tamihere Tāmaki Makaurau

8. Hana Tapiata Waiariki

9. Merepeka Raukawa-Tait Waiariki

10. Eru Kapa-Kingi Te Tai Tokerau

11. Lady Tureiti Moxon Hauraki-Waikato

12. Elijah Pue Te Tai Hauāuru

13. Dame R Naida Glavish Te Tai Tokerau

14. Tumanako Silveira Waiariki

15. Taiaha Hawke Tāmaki Makaurau

16. Kate Cherrington Te Tai Tonga

17. Tina Porou Ikaroa-Rāwhiti

18. Wendy Biddle Waiariki

19. Te Ropu Poa Te Tai Tokerau

20. Fallyn Flavell Waiariki

21. Rangi McLean Tāmaki Makaurau

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Christchurch Mosque Attack Sentencing: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of ever leaving jail.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, has admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge of terrorism.
He has received the historic sentence in the High Court at Christchurch today. It marks the first time a convicted person has ever been imprisoned with no possibility of parole... More>>

 

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 