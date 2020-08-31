Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Paakiwaha Promo 31st August 2020

Monday, 31 August 2020, 10:33 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea 603 AM

Tena koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

Coming up on today’s show is Dr Rawiri Jansen gives the scoop on the new COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Khylee Quince talks about the wahine Māori imprisoned for 14 days for escaping managed isolation. Is there a double standard for Maori?

Co - leader of the Māori Party John Tamihere talks about his decision to drop his party list ranking from 1st to number 7.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare will updating whanau with regular Covid updates over the next few weeks.

Willie Te Aho phones in live from the opening of a new housing development at Raukokore

Former Labour Party President Mike Williams talks illiteracy behind bars and the amazing results he's been seeing from inmates. Today marks the annivesary of Former PM Norman Kirk - Mike touches on the different governing styles of Prime Ministers past and present.

Ani Pahuru-Huriwai talks to Dale about the passing of Keri Kaa, acclaimed writer and Maori Language advocate, and the influence her mahi has had on the nation.

Tony Kemp is furious at the lack of Māori and Pasifika Rugby League executives. He says if they're going to use them on the field, they should have a seat at the decision making table.
 

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays 10am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air

So tune into yet another lively thought provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Radio Waatea 603 AM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Auckland Lockdown: 'Level 2.5' Comes With Specific Instructions


Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>

 

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to a life in prison and will never leave jail. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 