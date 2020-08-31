Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EQC Well Advanced In Implementing Inquiry Recommendations

Monday, 31 August 2020, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

The Earthquake Commission has embraced the findings by Dame Silvia Cartwright’s Public Inquiry into EQC and is well advanced in implementing all recommendations to make improvements across the organisation.

EQC Chairperson Mary-Jane Daly says EQC has worked closely with Government agencies to respond to the recommendations and feedback contained in the report.

“The report clearly highlights the challenges faced by EQC in responding to the Canterbury earthquakes, the most complex and damaging earthquake sequence in recent times. It makes serious criticisms of EQC and we have carefully considered the recommendations on how to make improvements.”

Dame Silvia’s report contains 70 recommendations for improvements, including both broad policy issues as well as operational issues. About 45 of the recommendations are the responsibility of EQC.

Daly says improving the customer experience has been a key focus for EQC, including implementing more efficient claims processes and building stronger partnerships with other agencies when responding to natural disasters so that claimants would have a more streamlined experience and a single point of contact for their claims.

“EQC’s response to the Canterbury earthquakes created a dual insurance system where customers had to make two claims – one to EQC up to a capped level of the damage and the other to their private insurer for top-up cover losses. This was inefficient and frustrating for our customers. We are building on the improvements from the Kaikoura quake in 2016 where insurers worked as our partners, which created efficiencies, avoided double handling and most importantly, a much easier experience for claimants in an extremely stressful time.”

Daly says the stronger partnership with the insurers is one of several vital relationships EQC has strengthened in recent times.

“We are much more in tune with central and local government agencies, so we can better support communities as part of the new Resilience Strategy for Natural Hazard Risk Reduction. We want to give them access to leading EQC-funded disaster research, to help local communities prepare for the next earthquake, flood or volcanic eruption.”

Daly says EQC has made other improvements to its internal systems as well as building more capacity and expertise, but points out the most vital recommendation around EQC’s role in a disaster, needs to be the top priority.

“In her very first recommendation, Dame Silvia notes that ‘Greater clarity of EQC’s role is urgently required, as is a clear mandate and mechanism for its post-disaster operations.’ Gaining this clarity is fundamental to making further improvements and we are working closely with Government agencies to set out exactly who does what when another disaster strikes.”

Daly says that EQC is also in the process of creating a broad-reaching advisory group to help guide its work into the future.

“We have apologised to the people of Canterbury for letting them down in their time of need and have accepted their feedback and recommendations.

“There are no original claims left from the original earthquakes, but customers do have the right to make further claims when any damage was missed or under-assessed, and we are continuing to provide services for these customers. Resolving Canterbury claims continues to be a top priority for EQC, and we are proud of the huge strides we have made in recent times.”

“EQC in 2020 is a completely different organisation than we were in August 2010, and we are confident we are now better set up to help all New Zealanders to prepare for and recover from the next natural disaster whenever that might happen.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Auckland Lockdown: 'Level 2.5' Comes With Specific Instructions


Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>

 

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to a life in prison and will never leave jail. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 