It Takes A Team To Beat Covid-19

Monday, 31 August 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association says border control and managed isolation workers are under significant pressure, working in potentially dangerous conditions under heavy public scrutiny.

Frontline public servants working in and around New Zealand’s airports and ports have spent six months facing the risk of potential infection, protected only by their rigorous commitment to safety procedures, hygiene and PPE use.

The PSA encourages New Zealanders to show appreciation for the border, MIQ and public health staff battling to beat Covid-19, and for all commentators to avoid sensationalism and focus on verifiable facts.

Anyone who wants to leave a message of support for border and MIQ workers can do so online. At the union’s Facebook page, a frame can be added to the visitor’s profile picture that declares solidarity with these workers.

"New Zealanders enjoyed 102 days without Covid-19 in our community. We became used to feeling safe, but this was only possible thanks to the hard work of the public servants who built our nation’s first quarantine service from the ground up," says PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay.

"Many of these workers are tired from months either on the front line or grappling with extremely difficult responsibilities. It’s more than fair for the media and the public to ask questions about how our pandemic response could improve, but we urge New Zealanders to have empathy for the men and women doing their best to keep us safe."

The PSA represents employees from agencies such as the Customs Service, Aviation Security Service, the Ministry of Primary Industries, MBIE, DHBs and the Ministry of Health, many of whom have worked continuously on the Covid-19 response since before lockdown began.

PSA delegates consistently push to ensure all workplace health and safety procedures are followed correctly, and have actively supported the drive to comprehensively test all border and managed isolation staff.

The union believes recent events highlight the need to deepen cooperation and coordination between government agencies involved in the pandemic response, with consistent protocols and working conditions for both permanent staff and contractors.

"These are workplaces where significant risk goes hand in hand with significant responsibility, and nobody understands that more than front line workers for whom potential infection is part of life. There can be no barriers that dissuade people from getting tested," says Mr Barclay.

"Employers must reassure staff they will be looked after, and it is particularly urgent that lower paid and casual workers are confident they will not suffer financial hardship following a positive test. As for the rest of us, the best way we can help is by creating a culture where nobody fears social backlash or scapegoating if they become infected."

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Auckland Lockdown: 'Level 2.5' Comes With Specific Instructions


Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, with the city moving down alert levels at midnight.
But it isn't completely joining the rest of the country in level 2, instead moving to what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling "level 2.5". Aucklanders still face greater restrictions, with gatherings capped at 10 people and authorised funerals and tangihanga at 50... More>>

 

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Sentenced To Life In Jail Without Parole

The man who carried out the mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 has been sentenced to a life in prison and will never leave jail. More>>


Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

Alison McCulloch - This Is Not a Democracy

Aren’t we lucky, we’re constantly told, that we live in a democracy, a government by and of and for the people. Except our system of government is none of those things.More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

