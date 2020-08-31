Harmony Network NZ At The 2020 General Election

Harmony Network NZ is unable to contest the party vote at this general election. Our first candidate is Sophia Xiao-Colley who is contesting the Northland electorate. We are still looking for more candidates to stand up for HARMONY in their local electorate.

The policy of HARMONY is aligned with its constitution, with the vision of happy healthy humans living in clean green Earth. Each letter in HARMONY represents a word which makes up the steps taken to create a harmonious future for all: Happiness, Autonomy, Resilience, Motivation, Opportunity, Nature and Young.

A Happiness index to replace GDP as the prime indicator of a country's development. Focusing on a happiness index is a more proactive approach to resolve a lot of troubles in the community now. Emotional and mental wellness will be much easier to achieve if everyone is happy.

Allowing the maximum Autonomy for individuals simplify the legal system. Review the laws that take autonomy away from law-abiding citizens. Yet, there needs to be a more constructive consequence for those who do not respect others and the law.

Resilience is the ability to adapt to a new environment while still holding your peace within. The resilience of a community needs harmony within. United we stand, divided we fall. Together we can achieve anything.

Reduce restrictions and encourage people to be the best kind of self, their authentic self. The Motivation will come naturally when you have trust in the system.

Provide the Opportunity, so people can work for their passion, not just to survive.

Mother Earth can live without human, and we can't live without her. We must live in harmony with our Nature. Reduce harmful human interventions that affect our natural world. Zero waste living for NZ, no more landfills nationally.

Young is the connection for the cycle of HARMONY. The more we nurture children with harmony, the more harmony in our lives in our future. Respect youth and their voice while they learn to respect others. Maintaining a young heart, enjoying your life with an open mind full of opportunities.

© Scoop Media

