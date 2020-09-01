WWF-New Zealand Is Taking A Stand For Our Ocean

This election, WWF is amplifying the voices of New Zealanders as they call for a better protected ocean.

On Monday 31 August, WWF-New Zealand launched a new digital campaign, demanding our political leaders finally make ocean health an election issue - a joint call with the voices of marine and climate scientists, Māori leaders, young ocean activists, and many other New Zealanders. Less than 1% of Aotearoa’s coastal and marine area is fully protected. 80% of New Zealanders - including 91% of our youth, and 88% of Māori – agree that we must do more.

Every single life on our planet is dependent on the ocean. It’s one of the world’s greatest resources. It produces food and oxygen, regulates our climate and supports the lives, and livelihoods, of every single person on Earth.

“Protecting New Zealand’s moana is more than just conservation and management,” says Environmental Science Director, Dr Aroha Spinks.

“It is about replenishing the mauri - the lifeforce - of our ocean. Our new campaign gives anyone the opportunity to stand for the ocean with us. We need to act now if we want to ensure a thriving, abundant moana for future generations.”

The campaign calls for:

Effective protection of one third of our coastal and marine area

Transparent and sustainable fisheries

Protection of our threatened and endangered marine species.

WWF-New Zealand will be holding our political leaders accountable by publishing, on their website, which marine policies our leading political parties agree with. These details will be updated if a party’s position changes throughout the campaign period.

There are a number of ways the public can add their voice - including signing a letter addressed to the future Prime Minister, sharing campaign content on social media, or creating a short video explaining why it’s important to protect our ocean.

Follow WWF-New Zealand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates – or visit https://www.wwf.org.nz/take_action/stand_for_our_ocean/ to see more details.



About WWF-New Zealand

WWF (The Worldwide Fund for Nature) is the world’s largest and most experienced independent conservation organisation. We have close to five million supporters and a global network active in more than 100 countries.

WWF-New Zealand’s mission is to protect Aotearoa's precious native species and ecosystems, and to build a future where all people thrive in harmony with nature. This is achieved by working on the ground with local communities, and in partnership with government and industry, using the best possible science to advocate change and effective conservation policy. Our New Zealand programmes include research, advocacy and partnerships aimed at protecting precious habitats and species, minimising harm from fishing and other activities, reducing impacts from climate change, and conserving and protecting New Zealand wildlife.

WWF has been working in New Zealand since 1975.

Find us at www.wwf.org.nz

