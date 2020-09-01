Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tahr Control Operational Plan Released

Tuesday, 1 September 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has released its reconsidered Tahr Control Operational Plan for 2020/2021, which describes how DOC will control Himalayan tahr on public conservation land to protect native alpine ecosystems.

The High Court decision in July allowed DOC to undertake up to 125 hours of aerial control while it consulted stakeholders and then reconsidered its Operational Plan. Since mid-July DOC has completed 118 hours of control.

Operations Director Dr Ben Reddiex says DOC analysed oral and written submissions from 14 stakeholders before making its decision and releasing the finalised Operational Plan.

“With an open mind we have considered a wide range of submissions from groups and individuals representing the interests of recreational and commercial tahr hunters, as well as conservationists, recreationists and statutory bodies.

“While DOC considered each request from stakeholders, the finalised Operational Plan will not be able to completely satisfy all stakeholders, as submitters sought very different outcomes.”

The approved plan enables the recreational and commercial hunting of thousands of trophy bulls and other tahr on and off public conservation land, while still moving DOC towards meeting the goals of the statutory Himalayan Thar Control Plan 1993.

“We are not targeting tahr in popular hunting spots and we’re exploring options to improve hunter access to public conservation land, such as extending the popular tahr ballot period.

“We’re also publishing maps showing the locations of bull tahr we have observed across 425,000ha of public conservation land outside the national parks. We have already recorded more than a thousand observations of bull tahr which DOC has left for hunters.”

Another change to the Operational Plan includes DOC urgently progressing work with Ngāi Tahu, researchers and stakeholders to develop an integrated research and monitoring programme, which will be underway this summer.

Dr Ben Reddiex says key elements of the original Operational Plan will remain in place, with DOC planning to undertake a further 132 hours of aerial control inside the feral range.

“We will shortly recommence targeting all tahr in Aoraki/Mount Cook and Westland Tai Poutini National Parks. In the national parks we are legally required to reduce the number of tahr to the lowest practicable densities and it’s important we protect and preserve these special areas for New Zealand’s native species.”

Before proceeding with control outside the national parks’ management unit, DOC will invite the Game Animal Council to a discussion on the results of 2020/21 control operations to date.

“This is an opportunity to discuss the results so far and consider the Council’s advice for the remaining control effort outside the national parks’ management unit.”

Dr Ben Reddiex says DOC is interested in control, not eradication and DOC will continue to leave bull tahr for hunters across 425,000ha of public conservation land outside of the national parks.

“There are also 133,000 ha of Crown pastoral leases and private land which is where the vast majority of commercial tahr hunting takes place.”

DOC will spend 145 hours targeting all tahr in the exclusion zones and outside the feral range to stop the geographical spread of tahr.

“Since January 2019, we have removed more than 900 tahr from outside the feral range, including 500 at Mt Hutt. Tahr migration is a significant threat to conservation values and once tahr establish and breed in a new place the cost to remove them is substantial.”

The Tahr Control Operational Plan Decision Document, stakeholder submissions and other documents related to the consultation process and decision have been uploaded to the DOC Tahr Control Operations webpage.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Challenges We Face In Securing Covid-19 Vaccines

The early wave of Covid-19 vaccines appear unlikely to deliver a complete shield against getting the infection, as (say) a measles inoculation comes close to providing. They seem more likely to resemble a flu vaccine. Meaning: they will reduce (but not eliminate) the risk of contracting the disease, and will also hopefully reduce the risk of experiencing severe symptoms should an infection occur. We are going to need to be realistic about what even a relatively successful vaccine can deliver. Set the expectations too high and the outcomes could easily erode public trust in the entire vaccination programme.... More>>

 

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 