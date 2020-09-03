Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

AUT And The Helen Clark Foundation To Continue Partnership

Thursday, 3 September 2020, 5:19 am
Press Release: Helen Clark Foundation

AUT and The Helen Clark Foundation are delighted to announce that they have renewed their partnership which will see them continue to share expertise to deliver an evidence-based perspective on policy issues.

Launched in March 2019, The Helen Clark Foundation is an independent public policy think tank that publishes research and recommendations on policy issues that New Zealanders care deeply about, with the goal of contributing to a fairer, more sustainable and inclusive society.

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and The AUT Policy Observatory are partnering with the Helen Clark Foundation while the Foundation becomes established. This aligns with the University’s commitment to research for the public good, and public communication of research. The University supports the Foundation’s aim to make high quality public policy research more accessible. The MOU between AUT and the Helen Clark Foundation is available on request.

The Foundation’s work to date has ignited public debate on issues such as online harm, drug law reform, loneliness and housing affordability.

“Non-partisan research and contributions to public policy have a crucial role to play in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are living in an era of heightened partisanship and vested interests which actively obstruct efforts to pursue evidence-based policy. The Foundation facilitates policy debate in thought provoking ways, drawing on international experience” Helen Clark Foundation Executive Director Kathy Errington said.

“Public policy impacts the lives of all New Zealanders and AUT is proud to support the Helen Clark Foundation’s work to democratise, highlight and debate issues that matter to our citizens,” said AUT’s Tumuaki/Dean of Te Ara Poutama and Culture and Society, Professor Pare Keiha.

Gordon Campbell: On James Shaw’s Spectacular Own Goal


The apology by Greens co-leader James Shaw was certainly comprehensive. He’s so very sorry that he’s let down not only you, but you and you as well. If you missed out, chances are he’ll be stationed somewhere down Lambton Quay later in the week to deliver his regrets in person. Don’t get me wrong: Shaw did a Very Bad Thing. Using $12 million of taxpayer funds to build a for-profit private venture offering courses in eco-mysticism is not what the Green New Deal was meant to be about... More>>

 

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

Election Promises: National Will Back New Zealand’s Small Businesses

A National Government will back the private sector, in particular our small businesses, to create jobs and get the economy moving again, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. At the announcement of National’s Small Business plan today, Ms Collins pointed ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>


