TEA Party Support Nurses’ Strike For Pay Parity

The groundbreaking new political party, New Zealand TEA Party, have one of its key policies the increase of wages for nurses and frontline health workers to encourage more people to enter this industry and reward their valued skills. TEA Party Co-Leader, Susanna Kruger, says “It is astounding that in the New Zealand of 2020, frontline nurses and health staff have to resort to taking industrial action to demand equal pay with their DHB counterparts.” TEA Party unwaveringly support the 3200 nurses and administration staff set to strike today.

TEA Party further demand that more funding be allocated to upgrade and modernize current medical facilities. Current facilities are inadequate to cope with the increased demand for health services and elective surgery. Elective surgery wait lists are currently unacceptable while leading to personal and financial suffering due to loss of productivity in society and business.

TEA Party, a political voice to represent migrant, ethnic and marginalized communities, is also unique in opposing, as a party policy, the normalization and relaxation of laws that allow the introduction of recreational cannabis consumption. While TEA Party support the medicinal cannabis industry and prescription of CBD products, they oppose the current referendum legislation in its current form as they believe this can lead to worsening health outcomes, both physical and in mental health, and lead to ongoing unwanted social issues. All of which can burden health systems and increase law enforcement costs.

Party Leader, John Hong says, “While COVID-19 lockdowns have denied TEA Party an official launch, we are on track to deliver results for our members, by 17 October 2020.”

