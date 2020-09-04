Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace: "11 Years For 20% Camera Coverage On Boats, Where Are The Rest Of Them?"

Friday, 4 September 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace is calling the Government’s cameras on boats announcement too little, too late, after Minister Stuart Nash revealed commitments to put cameras on approximately 20 per cent of the fleet by 2024.

The Minister of Fisheries made the announcement live on Breakfast with John Campbell on Friday morning.

Jessica Desmond, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace, says once again the Government has wriggled out of responsibility for implementing cameras across the board.

"Nash’s announcement confirms this Government’s unwillingness to regulate commercial fishing. It means that over an 11 year period since the first camera trials, there will be only 345 cameras on boats. This is shockingly slow and it’s simply not enough coverage," she says.

"We urgently need to see a commitment to cameras on New Zealand’s full commercial fishing fleet, which is made up of 1,500 registered vessels. Without that, we are going to continue to see the same problems for the ocean, which is now seriously struggling.

"Time and again, this Government has pandered to commercial fishing rather than pushing ahead to get this long-overdue programme rolled out."

It has been seven years since cameras on boats trials began under the National Government, revealing widespread illegal fish dumping by the commercial fishing industry.

Successive National and Labour Governments have both had commitments to delivering cameras on boats, yet failed to see it through.

A leaked phone call early this year heard Minister Nash blaming coalition partners New Zealand First for blocking the programme. New Zealand First MPs, as well as the New Zealand First Foundation, have received large donations from commercial fishing interests.

"We expect the incoming government this year to show real commitment to change this pattern of delay, for the sake of our ocean and for truly sustainable fisheries, things that all New Zealanders care about," says Desmond.

"Until there are cameras on the full fleet, there are no guarantees of compliance and accountability from an industry that gets away with what they want, out of sight out of mind.

"The commercial fishing industry must be required to be transparent and accountable for the threats they pose to the oceans. We’ve seen what happens when they’re not. It looks like drastically reduced fish populations, widespread bycatch of seabirds, dolphins and other marine life, and the pure waste that is fish dumping.

"We urgently need change, and together with thousands of other New Zealanders we won’t stop until we see it."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On James Shaw’s Spectacular Own Goal


The apology by Greens co-leader James Shaw was certainly comprehensive. He’s so very sorry that he’s let down not only you, but you and you as well. If you missed out, chances are he’ll be stationed somewhere down Lambton Quay later in the week to deliver his regrets in person. Don’t get me wrong: Shaw did a Very Bad Thing. Using $12 million of taxpayer funds to build a for-profit private venture offering courses in eco-mysticism is not what the Green New Deal was meant to be about... More>>

 


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:

Polls: Second COVID-19 Wave And Lockdowns Reduce Trust In Government By 3%

Overall trust and confidence in the Ministry of Health and Government’s response to managing COVID-19 has fallen 3% following the second wave of infection and lockdowns. Overall trust was 82% in mid-July 2020. It is 79% in late August. This is down from ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Needlessly Secretive Mosque Attacks Inquiry

With a sigh, the emperor ordered the coffin removed from the premises. The process had ended up defeating the original purpose. Much the same seems to have happened with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:

Public Service Association: Condemns Internal Affairs Job Cuts

Union members condemn the Department of Internal Affair’s plans to slash jobs in Wellington and Auckland, replacing them with a significantly smaller number of roles in based mostly in Christchurch. The DIA restructure eliminates over a hundred ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 