New Public Holiday Is A Tax On Employers
Monday, 7 September 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Labour Party’s announcement
that it will create
a new public holiday for Matariki,
New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Jordan Williams
says:“
An additional public holiday is a
blatant tax on employers, who will be forced to pay workers
for a day off. It will also reduce overall productivity,
which means a smaller economy and fewer jobs. An economic
recession is the worst time to introduce this kind of
regulatory tax.”
“If the intention is to
acknowledge the cultural significance of Matariki, there’s
an opportunity for a middle road: introduce the new holiday,
but scrap Labour Day, an obsolete hangover from
international Marxism that most New Zealanders just consider
to be a day off.”
The concept of an International
Workers' Day (also known as Labour Day) began its spread
after a resolution by the Marxist International Socialist
Congress in Paris,
1889.
