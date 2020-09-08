Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Volunteer For Blind Week And Support Kiwis Living Beyond Vision Loss

Tuesday, 8 September 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Blind Low Vision NZ

Blind Low Vision NZ, formerly Blind Foundation, is seeking volunteers to support this year’s Blind Week street collection on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 October.

Volunteers play a crucial role in raising funds needed to provide practical and emotional support for New Zealanders who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

“Last year’s street collectors raised over $220,000 to empower Kiwis living with vision loss to live the life they choose. We’re hoping to go even further this year but we need your help,” says John Mulka, Blind Low Vision NZ Chief Executive.

The money raised goes towards providing personalised vision rehabilitation services for people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision to fulfil their goals - whether that’s providing adaptive technology to stay in employment, orientation and mobility training including guide dogs, or developing tools and strategies to keep doing the things they need and want to do.

“Every day, an average of six Kiwis turn to Blind Low Vision NZ for support with sight loss, and volunteering two hours of your time by shaking a bucket and collecting donations is a way that you can help make a difference in people’s lives,” says Mulka.

“Thank you to all our volunteers – whether you have supported us year-on-year or this will be your first street collection with Blind Low Vision NZ – your contribution goes a long way.”

As well as supporting individuals, Blind Low Vision NZ seek to make big-picture change by advocating for inclusive communities and for optimal eye care services for all New Zealanders.

To sign up to collect during Blind Week visit blindweek.org.nz or call 0800 787 743.

ENDS

About Blind Low Vision NZ (formerly Blind Foundation)

Blind Low Vision NZ, formerly the Blind Foundation, empowers people who are blind, deafblind or have low vision to live the life they choose. We provide practical and emotional support to do the things they need and want to do. Across New Zealand, we meet people in their homes or local Blind Low Vision NZ offices to provide them with personalised vision rehabilitation services. As well as supporting individuals, we seek to make big-picture change by advocating for inclusive communities and for optimal eye care services for all New Zealanders.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Blind Low Vision NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-election

How likely is it that the world will wake up on November 4th facing the prospect of another four years of Donald Trump? Short answer: not likely, but not impossible. For months now, Joe Biden has been leading in the polls, and he currently enjoys a 7.2 % lead nationwide. Fine. But the longer answer is that the US Presidency is not decided by who wins a majority of the popular vote, nationwide. As at mid 2020, only 15 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to a compact that the popular vote should decide the presidential outcome... More>>

 

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:


Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 