Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

We Are Not All In This Together, And That Must Change

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association says New Zealanders should be ashamed by poverty and extreme inequality around us, and with election campaigning now formally underway the union urges politicians to make bold policy proposals that address the crises plaguing our communities.

UNICEF recently ranked 41 wealthy nations based on child wellbeing, and the aid organisation assigned New Zealand a painful 35th place. The PSA says this aligns with information provided by its own members.

"Tens of thousands of PSA members work in government agencies desperately trying to mitigate the worst symptoms of New Zealand’s poverty and inequality crisis. We welcomed the Labour-led government’s investments in housing and healthcare, but the government that forms after October 17 must do more and do it better," says PSA National Secretary Erin Polaczuk.

"It’s gut-wrenchingly clear the old ways of doing things have failed us, and governments must do more than tinker around the edges. We are campaigning in this election for politicians to sign up to the Aotearoa Wellbeing Commitment, and we believe they should be judged by how well their policies compare to its proposals."

Surveys of PSA members conducted prior to Covid-19 make for difficult reading. Two thirds of Auckland-based respondents say the housing crisis negatively affects them, with almost sixty percent considering leaving the city.

In many regions a significant majority of PSA members who rent say they spend most of their income on housing, with a staggering 84% of Wellington respondents trapped in such circumstances.

In more recent months the PSA brought together academics and policy experts to prepare papers and discuss possible futures for this country. Their research suggests life has deteriorated and will likely continue to worsen for many New Zealanders.

Previous pandemics created or worsened income inequality. Economists fear sixty-six percent of Māori workers will be negatively affected by Covid-19, and 72% of youth work in industries and occupations adversely affected by lockdown and the pandemic response.

Available data suggests the wealthiest one percent possess almost seventy times as much wealth as a typical New Zealander, and the PSA says it is time for urgent action on inequality.

The union supports calls to raise taxes on the rich, with a new rate of 50% on every dollar earned after $150,000 and an annual wealth tax targeting millionaires.

Half of New Zealanders agree the rich should pay more, and the PSA endorses such an increase in order to fund universal basic services such as healthcare, housing and the full implementation of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group’s recommendations.

"Sometimes bad policies and bad ways of thinking become entrenched over time, to the point where some people can’t imagine things being different. Not all New Zealanders are playing by the same set of rules," says Ms Polaczuk.

"If the rules are unfair for ordinary working people, if they allow a tiny minority to become obscenely rich while entire communities struggle to pay rent, we say those rules should be rewritten. We encourage New Zealanders to check out the Aotearoa Wellbeing Commitment’s proposals, and to vote for politicians who will commit to ensuring better outcomes for all."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-election

How likely is it that the world will wake up on November 4th facing the prospect of another four years of Donald Trump? Short answer: not likely, but not impossible. For months now, Joe Biden has been leading in the polls, and he currently enjoys a 7.2 % lead nationwide. Fine. But the longer answer is that the US Presidency is not decided by who wins a majority of the popular vote, nationwide. As at mid 2020, only 15 states and the District of Columbia have agreed to a compact that the popular vote should decide the presidential outcome... More>>

 

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Mosque Attacks: March 15 Offender Designated As Terrorist Entity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attack on 15 March 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity.
“Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand’s condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>


ALSO:


Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Auckland Level 3 Restrictions To Continue To Sunday Night - Ardern

Covid-19 restrictions will continue at their current level until at least 11.59pm on Sunday night. Masks will also become mandatory on public transport. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 