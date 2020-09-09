Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Māori Party Co-leader Announces Policy To Lift Incomes, Reduce Poverty

Wednesday, 9 September 2020, 11:04 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has today announced her party’s incomes policy, which addresses Aotearoa’s low-wage economy by lifting the minimum wage to $25 per hour and guaranteeing Māori pay equity, and fixes our broken welfare system by doubling benefit levels, removing sanctions and individualising benefits.

“Aotearoa has an economy and social security system that is broken, and that has never worked for Māori. We must ensure that everyone has enough to live on. Lifting whānau out of poverty is impossible if they do not have adequate incomes to survive with an ever-increasing cost of living,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“Our people are contending with a low-wage economy that is increasingly comprised of insecure jobs with no guarantee of hours and pay, forcing many to work two or three jobs. Māori unemployment is double Pākehā unemployment, while Māori disproportionately work in low-wage jobs.

“The Māori Party would immediately raise the minimum wage to $25 per hour to ensure that all workers are paid enough to provide for their whānau and we would legislate for an annual increase to keep up with cost of living increases.

“By setting the unemployment payment for people out of work from COVID at nearly double the normal unemployment benefit, the Government was acknowledging that normal benefit levels force whānau to live in poverty and hardship.

“The Māori Party will resist the Government’s attempts to entrench a two-tier welfare system and instead we would ensure no one lives below the poverty line by doubling baseline benefits levels, removing sanctions, and individualising benefits,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

The policy package also commits to a universal student allowance, wiping living costs-related debt, and extending free public transport to all students.

“Many students, especially Māori students, are expected to go into debt and live in poverty just to get an education. We think that’s unacceptable and are committed to championing a universal student allowance, writing off student debt, and free public transport for tertiary students,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

In summary, the policy will:

  1. Immediately raise the minimum wage to $25 per hour and legislate for an annual increase to keep up with cost of living increases
  2. Guarantee pay equity for Māori nurses and teachers
  3. Double baseline benefit levels
  4. Individualise benefits
  5. Remove financial penalties, sanctions, and work-test obligations
  6. Cancel income support related debt and ensure that additional grants do not need to be paid back in future
  7. Raise abatement rates for benefits and student allowances
  8. Create a universal student allowance and double student allowance rates
  9. Introduce free public transport for students at all levels
  10. Write off the living cost component of all student loans and work towards writing off the total student loan for those who work in Aotearoa for a period of five years

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 