A Fun And Informative New Election Debate Following The Format Of The Kiwi Classic It’s In The Bag!

It’s in the Ballot is a fun and informative new election debate following the format of the Kiwi classic It’s In the Bag. It’s in the Ballot covers the nine North Island electorates closest to the Beehive.

All local candidates who have been confirmed for their electorate are invited to participate. Candidates will give an opening statement. Then they will have a lucky dip of questions to answer, from carefully pre-selected questions in boxes. There are four “Booby Question” boxes, two “Dodge the Question” boxes and two “Defer the Question to another Candidate'' boxes. These can be used immediately or held back for later in the show. 18 questions for each show are from the Production Team and 18 from members of the public who can submit them online below:

Wellington Central - https://forms.gle/d7m2Rkjp1gtR7HTo9

Palmerston North - https://forms.gle/mYzjynT3gxtQsHyM8

Hutt South - https://forms.gle/Y2F4wb2mJxiGhMA79

Otaki Electorate - https://forms.gle/frNwANU5fJLbjtYRA

Wairarapa Electorate - https://forms.gle/eQzRAdT8Ks3Pqm75A

Ohariu Electorate - https://forms.gle/xGk5eazG84Tnh26Z8

Remutaka Electorate - https://forms.gle/mHpfYou2FQhNnxrX7

Mana Electorate - https://forms.gle/fdaLxHzRxKce5xFh9

Rongotai Electorate - https://forms.gle/SFZyq4yEYvzxpUUJ7

Any question submitted must be able to be answered by any candidate (that is, they cannot be directed to a specific candidate) as it will be down to luck who selects a question. Any member of the public can submit a question and the more we get, the more we can choose from. Members of the public are welcome to attend the live filming, with numbers subject to COVID levels.

Doors open at 5.30pm for all shows, and go live at 6.30pm on YouTube and Facebook.

Media is welcome to attend.

On www.itsintheballot.nz you can see who's attending, who declined and who hasn’t replied. If you have any questions, please feel free to email the production team itsintheballot@gmail.com

Sam Somers

Producer and Host

It’s in the Ballot

© Scoop Media

