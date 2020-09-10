Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A Fun And Informative New Election Debate Following The Format Of The Kiwi Classic It’s In The Bag!

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 5:38 pm
Press Release: It Is In The Ballot

It’s in the Ballot is a fun and informative new election debate following the format of the Kiwi classic It’s In the Bag. It’s in the Ballot covers the nine North Island electorates closest to the Beehive.

All local candidates who have been confirmed for their electorate are invited to participate. Candidates will give an opening statement. Then they will have a lucky dip of questions to answer, from carefully pre-selected questions in boxes. There are four “Booby Question” boxes, two “Dodge the Question” boxes and two “Defer the Question to another Candidate'' boxes. These can be used immediately or held back for later in the show. 18 questions for each show are from the Production Team and 18 from members of the public who can submit them online below:

Wellington Central - https://forms.gle/d7m2Rkjp1gtR7HTo9

Palmerston North - https://forms.gle/mYzjynT3gxtQsHyM8

Hutt South - https://forms.gle/Y2F4wb2mJxiGhMA79

Otaki Electorate - https://forms.gle/frNwANU5fJLbjtYRA

Wairarapa Electorate - https://forms.gle/eQzRAdT8Ks3Pqm75A

Ohariu Electorate - https://forms.gle/xGk5eazG84Tnh26Z8

Remutaka Electorate - https://forms.gle/mHpfYou2FQhNnxrX7

Mana Electorate - https://forms.gle/fdaLxHzRxKce5xFh9

Rongotai Electorate - https://forms.gle/SFZyq4yEYvzxpUUJ7

Any question submitted must be able to be answered by any candidate (that is, they cannot be directed to a specific candidate) as it will be down to luck who selects a question. Any member of the public can submit a question and the more we get, the more we can choose from. Members of the public are welcome to attend the live filming, with numbers subject to COVID levels.

Doors open at 5.30pm for all shows, and go live at 6.30pm on YouTube and Facebook.

Media is welcome to attend.

On www.itsintheballot.nz you can see who's attending, who declined and who hasn’t replied. If you have any questions, please feel free to email the production team itsintheballot@gmail.com

Sam Somers

Producer and Host

It’s in the Ballot

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from It Is In The Ballot on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 