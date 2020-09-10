Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Study Casts Doubt On Building Industry’s ‘Green Certified’ Ratings

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 10:11 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Researchers from the University of Auckland are questioning the accuracy of some ‘green certified’ rating tools used by the building industry to measure the warmth and efficiency of New Zealand houses, after independent research failed to verify their claims.

Doctoral graduate Rochelle Ade, together with Dr Michael Rehm, from the Property Department at the Business School, tested some of the beneficial claims of Homestar, the national building ratings tool established by the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC).

Homestar measures New Zealand houses on a scale from 6 to 10 with a 6-Homestar rating or higher said to provide assurance that a house will be better quality - warmer, drier, healthier and cost less to run - than a typical new house built to building code.

In a New Zealand first, Ade and Rehm, concurrently measured the quality of the indoor environment of not only older housing but also newly constructed 6-Homestar and code-compliant dwellings, to determine their relative performance against international healthiness thresholds.

Utilising a case study of 30 Auckland social houses, Ade and Rehm found that all the dwellings spent the majority of winter colder than the World Health Organisation’s healthy temperature of 18°C, with relative humidity outside the healthy range of 40-60%, over 80% of the time.

While there is already a strong existing narrative that New Zealand housing is cold and damp, this is typically discussed in the context of older vintage dwellings. Ade and Rehm’s study is the first empirical research showing that newly constructed code compliant and green certified homes can also be cold and damp.

Despite the NZGBC stating a “6-Homestar rating or higher provides assurance that a house will be better quality - warmer, drier, healthier and cost less to run - than a typical new house built to building code,” Ade and Rehm’s research found that newly built 6-Homestar rated case study dwellings still spent 56% of the time during winter colder than the World Health Organisation’s healthy temperature (18°C). In contrast, newly built code compliant case study dwellings spent 64% of the winter below this threshold. Although the certified case study homes outperformed, the difference was statistically insignificant.

Their research also found that 6-Homestar rated case study homes exceeded the World Health Organisation’s healthy temperature (24°C) threshold 75% of the time during summer. In other words, the studied 6-Homestar houses were chronically overheating. New, non-certified homes spent 58% of the time overheated, while older vintage homes fared significantly better by spending only 43% of their summer above the WHO healthy temperature threshold.

The NZGBC promotes Homestar as a solution to cold and damp New Zealand homes,” says Ade. “If the actual performance of Homestar dwellings differs from what is claimed then this could be a breach of the Fair Trading Act and the industry and consumers need to know.

This is the first independent academic research that has been conducted on Homestar. The case study evaluated social housing in Auckland, a category that houses vulnerable people frequently in fuel poverty. The Government has committed social housing provider Kāinga Ora to deliver 6,000 state and 2,000 transitional additional houses over the next three-four years. Currently these dwellings will be rated to 6-Homestar.

Rehm believes: “The most vulnerable people in our society need our greatest protection. Social housing provider KāingaOra has committed to delivering 6-Homestar certifications on all its new builds on the understanding that it will provide houses that are “warmer, drier, healthier and cost less to run. However the NZGBC has published no evidential basis for this claim and our research (whilst limited to 30 dwellings in Auckland), represents the first in-field site measurements of 6 Homestar certified dwellings, and has found evidence counter to these claims”.

Some banks have also partnered with the NZGBC and are mandating 6-Homestar certifications as the minimum requirement to access their healthy home loan packages. International standards with a strong evidential performance basis (like Passive House) are not eligible to access healthy home loan packages, despite international academic research confirming that the Passive House standard delivers warmer, drier, healthier homes that cost less to run.

Ade says “Developers shouldn’t be required to chase points in a rating tool, they should be encouraged to design and build to a standard that is independently verified to deliver healthy houses”.

Ade and Rehm’s research also demonstrates the necessity for ongoing performance monitoring of dwellings. Ade says “it isn’t good enough to evaluate the design and construction of dwellings, we must verify that they are healthy in operation”.

The International Energy Agency (IEQ) in 2017 recommended that an effective monitoring and enforcement regime be implemented for both tenancy legislation and building code with Ade and Rehm now calling for real time IEQ, energy and water performance monitoring to be implemented to satisfy this recommendation. Ade and Rehm utilised Tether EnviroQs in their research but say other alternatives are also available in New Zealand.

Ade and Rehm’s research also showed a 12% cost premium for 6-Homestar certification, comprising an 11% hard cost premium and 1% in additional soft costs, which is in stark contrast to the 1.5% to 2.2% increase in capital cost claimed by the NZGBC.

Further assertions by the NZGBC of Homestar’s 34% IRRand 2-year payback contrasted with the researchers’ findings of -23% IRR calculated with a 62-year payback (for houses in Auckland).

The researchers are calling for further independent evaluation of the claims of the NZGBC in relation to Homestar and for Kāinga Ora to implement not only internationally proven and recognised standards, but to also require ongoing performance monitoring of houses.

Doctoral candidate Rochelle Ade received assistance from the Building Research Levy and the St Cuthbert’s Old Girls’ Association Violet Wood Advanced Studies Grant.

Cold Comfort Link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S036013231930678X

Summertime comparative evaluation of indoor temperature and comfort in Auckland New Zealand: a survey of green certified, code and older homes link: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09613218.2020.1712185

Buying Limes but getting lemons link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378778818336582

Reaching for the stars link: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/01446193.2019.1640370
https://www.anz.co.nz/personal/home-loans-mortgages/loan-types/healthy-homes/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 