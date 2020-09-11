Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace "underwhelmed" By National Party Electric Vehicles Policy

Friday, 11 September 2020, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

The National Party has today announced a pledge to have 80,000 electric vehicles in the national fleet by 2023, and to make the Government's fleet one-third electric by the same date.

National would allow businesses who pay for employer-provided electric cars to be exempt from paying fringe-benefit tax, and would exclude EVs from road user charges. Electric cars would also be able to drive in bus lanes. The Government would lead on increasing New Zealand’s electric car fleet by mandating that all new cars in the state-owned fleet are electric.

Notably the policy doesn’t include commitments to introduce anything like the electric vehicle "feebate" scheme, recommended by the Productivity Commission. The "feebate" would provide grants for people to buy low-emissions vehicles alongside an additional charge on gas guzzlers.

"National’s electric vehicles policy is a very cautious step in the right direction, but really underwhelming in the context of the climate crisis," says Greenpeace climate & energy campaigner, Amanda Larsson.

"Just as we saw with Labour’s energy policy announcement yesterday, National are slowly tip-toeing forward when they should be taking the big, bold strides that we need to address the climate crisis.

"Right now, the world is quite literally on fire with unprecedented wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest, California and Siberia. The apocalyptic scenes from San Francisco are coming through less than a year after the devastating Australian bushfires covered New Zealand in a red haze.

"The climate crisis knows no borders. Every nation and every government must act with urgency. After these two announcements, New Zealanders will be left wondering whether either of the two big parties is actually committed to taking climate change seriously."

Larsson says that what’s needed is a commitment to banning imports of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. This is consistent with moves by more than 14 countries and over 20 cities around the world.

She says more needs to be done to also incentivise people to make their next car electric, so that we can bend the curve away from purchasing gas guzzling double-cab utes and SUVs.

"In 2018, New Zealanders bought more than 60 times as many gas guzzlers as electric cars. Transport is our fastest growing source of carbon emissions and it’s easy to see why.

"Any political party that’s serious about tackling climate change needs to discourage the import of gas guzzlers and instead encourage low emissions options. With billions of dollars of Covid Recovery Funds being made available to stimulate the economy, providing grants for people to purchase electric cars is just common sense."

Larsson says that today’s electric vehicles policy is another sign that National is not taking the climate crisis seriously.

"National have told New Zealanders that they want to overturn the ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration, and have indicated they would weaken the Zero Carbon Act. Both moves would be disastrous for the climate.

"This is out of step with New Zealanders who, overwhelmingly, want to see a green recovery from Covid-19. According to Ipsos polling, 79 percent of New Zealanders are concerned about climate change. Sixty-three percent feel that if the government does not act now to combat climate change, it will be failing the people of this country."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

One of the political myths about small firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 