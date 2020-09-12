Libertarian Party NZ Candidates

The Libertarian Party NZ is planning to run candidates in the upcoming 2020 election. All parties in New Zealand have abandoned libertarianism and freedom. Our key policies are as follows-

- Abolish victimless crimes. If it hurts no-one, it is not a crime.

- Personal freedom. We support laissez-faire policies and people having the right to prosper without suffocating government regulations.

- End government subsidies to private businesses. It is not the role of government to prop up failing businesses. We will end all subsidies to businesses and profit enterprises.

- Right to bear arms. New Zealanders deserve the right to protect themselves using firearms. The act of one despicable man should not prevent these.

These are just some of our policies. We have a slate of 3 star candidates, ready to fight for New Zealanders and libertarian values.

Chris Perry, our party leader, is running in the seat of Selwyn. With Selwyn being an open seat, it is the perfect opportunity for National voters to provide their electorate vote to Chris Perry and the Libertarian Party NZ to get us into Parliament. Perry is a lifelong farmer who lives in Prebbleton.

Deputy leader Jessica Bailey is running in Banks Peninsula, another open seat, where we are urging voters to reject the National-Labour duopoly and instead choose freedom. A Lyttelton local, Bailey knows Banks Peninsula like the back of her hand!

Our other candidate, Leonard Wright, is running in Rangitata. A Timaru business owner, he decided to run for Parliament after hearing of his local MP’s disgusting behaviour, deciding we need a return to integrity in Parliament. Leonard Wright will always fight for personal liberty- because in the free market, only the best ideas will come out on top.

© Scoop Media

