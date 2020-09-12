WWF-New Zealand Applauds Putting Farming Practices On The Agenda
Saturday, 12 September 2020, 2:56 pm
Press Release: WWF-New Zealand
"We applaud the Green Party for putting unsustainable
farming practices on the agenda this election. As was stated
this week in WWF's Living Planet
2020 Report, we have seen a decline in global wildlife
populations by 68% over the last 50 years. The way we grow,
produce, and consume food is one of the biggest contributors
to the decline of wildlife and biodiversity. As a food
producing nation, Aotearoa has the potential to be at the
forefront in sustainable and regenerative farming practices.
By proactively working with farmers on sustainable
practices, focusing on the health of our soil, and shopping
locally, Aotearoa could lead the world in 'bending
the curve' of biodiversity loss and ultimately sustain
ourselves as a species," says Livia Esterhazy, WWF-New
Zealand
CEO
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking
The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>