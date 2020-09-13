Living Wage For All Government Contractors
Sunday, 13 September 2020, 11:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming the announcement
from Workplace Relations Minister Andrew Little, that those
working in contracted roles for government will be paid the
living wage (currently set at $22.10 per hour).
"The
roles covered in this announcement include security guards,
cleaners, and caterers. These roles have been historically
low paid so ensuring that they receive the living wage is
really positive progress. This shows how effective the
living wage movement has been at campaigning for change,"
said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.
"We see this
announcement as being the first step in improving work for
these people. We remain committed to progressing the
development of Fair Pay Agreement legislation" Wagstaff
said.
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
