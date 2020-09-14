Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Parliament Staff Successfully Campaign For Security And Respect At Work

Monday, 14 September 2020, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The men and women employed by New Zealand’s Members of Parliament work under uniquely precarious contracts, but a new collective agreement signed today delivers significant improvements to the working conditions of about four hundred Parliamentary Service staff.

The Public Service Association represents most unionised staff, and says this new employment agreement builds on the bravery of workers who have in recent years challenged Parliament’s sometimes toxic culture.

"Many people would be surprised or even appalled by the employment conditions of Parliamentary Service staff. Not only have they endured bullying and harassment as painstakingly detailed in the Francis Report, but their MP was until today able to dismiss them at will by alleging a breakdown in relationship," says PSA Assistant National Secretary Basil Prestidge.

"You shouldn’t have to put up with antiquated employment clauses to work in politics. We thank Parliamentary Service for their commitment to implementing the Francis Report’s recommendations, and we applaud our PSA members for their bravery and dedication to making Parliament a decent workplace."

The term ‘events-based contract’ may conjure up images of casual catering staff contracted to work a concert or wedding, but in fact it applies to the staff who write speeches for our MPs, organise their public events and support constituents with local issues.

Their employment is directly tied to the MP they work for, and if that MP resigns or dies in office the staffer automatically becomes unemployed.

Every ‘events-based’ Parliamentary Service worker has their employment terminated every three years, when a general election takes place. This is still the case this year.

"It makes sense that staffers hired to work with a Labour electorate MP might not continue in their role if a National MP takes the seat. What doesn’t make sense is cementing this precarity in place as an unavoidable clause of the employment contract," says Mr Prestidge.

"There is no need for an extreme power imbalance to exist between MPs and the staff who work in their office. If someone doesn’t have enough rights at work, it makes them vulnerable to abuse and bullying."

The new collective employment agreement signed between Parliamentary Service, the PSA and E tū redefines ‘event’ to no longer mean staff lose their jobs every election, and removes the Breakdown in Relationship clause that gives MPs the ability to sack at will. These changes will take effect with the arrival of the 53rd Parliament.

New systems have been introduced to help organise for staff to take time off, and MPs have lost their ability to directly nominate candidates into vacant roles without a full recruitment process.

Roles and pay scales have been amended to properly compensate experienced staff for their skills and length of service, and a triangular relationship agreement will be signed between Parliamentary Service, the MP and the staff member.

"The inappropriate behaviour of some MPs has become widely known, but we should never allow it to become normalised," says Mr Prestidge.

"The PSA will always fight to ensure our members have the respect, dignity and compensation they deserve. We were proud to today sign a collective agreement that delivers massive progress on all those fronts for our members who work at Parliament."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Campaign Politicking

The microdoses of policy that get released on the campaign trail are not meant to be ego-shattering psychedelic events that transform our concepts of political reality. They’re meant to merely tickle the pleasure and pain lobes. Thus it was with the Labour tax policy announcement a few days ago. Soak the rich, but only the top two per cent and then only just a little bit. Relax, the wealthy are not going to be carted off in tumbrils anytime soon. However, if you are earning over $180 000 a year then first of all –congratulations! But yes Labour does aim on bringing back the old 39 cents in the dollar top tax rate that it introduced back in 1999 and which as far as I can recall, did not destroy capitalism as we know it. Business boomed in fact, regardless... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 