ECE Pay Parity Wasteful
Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union is slamming Labour’s education
policy announced
this morning as ideological and
wasteful, as the party promises to "work towards pay parity"
for ECE teachers with primary and secondary
teachers.
Union spokesman Jordan
Williams says, “The reason our best and brightest don’t
go into secondary school teaching is because the pay is
poor. The pay will always be poor when the Government forces
primary, and now early childhood teachers, to be paid the
same as those who teach physics and accounting at high
school.”
“Kindergarten staff do important work,
but nobody seriously believes that teaching fingerpainting
is as specialised a job as preparing teenagers for crucial
NCEA exams.”
“This is a sop to Labour’s teacher
union funders. It’s bad public policy, bad for taxpayers,
and bad for
kids.”
