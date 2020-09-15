Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Webinar For Kiwi Vapers Attracts World-leading Experts

Tuesday, 15 September 2020, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy

New Zealand’s 200,000 vapers are being encouraged to attend an online conference on Saturday, 26 September.

The virtual event will bring together public health policy experts, scientists, professionals, and consumers who believe smoke-free nicotine products are a much safer alternative to cigarettes and a fundamental human right.

Initiated by the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA), the webinar is open to all with registration free. The public is encouraged to ask questions via a chatbox, with the event running from 8.00pm until midnight NZT via https://voices4vape.org

Voices4Vape aims to shed light on vaping and other alternatives to combustible cigarettes, and convince regulators to give consumers a voice in the policy-making process, says Nancy Loucas AVCA co-director of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA) which is helping to promote the event.

“Over 10 years of scientific research shows that smoke-free nicotine products are at least 95% less harmful than combustible tobacco and have helped millions quit deadly smoking. As consumer groups, we now want to do all we can to influence public policy and reduce the enormous health risks and costs caused by cigarettes,” says Ms Loucas.

She says the webinar has assembled world-leading experts who will bring their own experience, knowledge, and unique perspectives to the discussion. It will mark the first significant consumer-focused event on tobacco harm reduction in the Asia-Pacific region. All panellists and key participants are listed on the Voices4Vape website.

Ms Loucas believes New Zealand vapers’ participation and input would be highly valued, particularly given Parliament has just passed legislation to regulate vaping, not to mention New Zealand’s success in reducing smoking rates thanks largely to vaping.

"Let your voice be heard and help create a smoke-free world. Your personal story and your support will be part of a collective voice in the Asia Pacific and around the world in demanding access to tobacco harm reduction options,” she says.

Health experts estimate that worldwide smoking claims the lives of 20,000 people a day due to the toxicants found in tobacco smoke.

https://voices4vape.org/

About AVCA

AVCA was formed in 2016 by vapers across New Zealand wanting their voices heard in local and central government. All members are former smokers who promote vaping to help smokers quit - a much less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. AVCA does not have any affiliation or vested interest in industry - tobacco, pharmaceutical and/or the local vaping manufacturing or retail sectors.

www.avca.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:



National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 