Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More To Come From Labour On Education Say Principals

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Principals' Federation

The President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF), Perry Rush, in commenting on the Education Election Manifesto for the Labour Party, said it was important to view the manifesto in the context of our current COVID crisis and in the light of changes made in the last three years, but there is more to come.

"The shift in direction for education, away from the high emphasis on national standards data and charter schools, towards high quality public education and engagement, has been warmly welcomed by the sector over the past three years," he said.

In relation to the level four lockdown in March this year, he said, "The Government’s response to support schools’ home learning plans was much appreciated, especially in addressing the inequities for our tamariki which the pandemic exposed."

"Getting devices and internet connectivity into so many homes, creating television channels for learning and delivering thousands of home learning packs supported the schools’ efforts and will help us immensely should we be forced into home learning again in the future," he said.

The Labour Party manifesto promises to increase the number of schools receiving free, healthy lunches for children, replace deciles with a more appropriate Equity Index, further increase digital access, address school leadership, boost funding for more te reo Māori teachers to further integrate te reo Māori in our schools, build cultural competency for Pasifika learners, expand the Creatives in Schools programme and establish a new curriculum centre.

"These are all very welcome initiatives," said Rush.

"I also note that Labour recognises the importance of constructing, with the profession, a robust, practical and enduring system of responding to wellbeing needs, which is so critical to every school facing high numbers of children with extreme behaviour dysfunctions, anxiety and trauma," he said.

"So far we do not have appropriately funded system-wide support structures, such as counsellors in schools and services such as Te Tupu Managed Moves to respond to the escalating and continually evolving needs of our young people in schools," said Rush.

"Only when that system is co-designed with the profession, will we have learning support that makes sense, that is practical and advances the health, mental health, wellbeing and education of our most vulnerable young people," he said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Principals' Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The TransTasman Tinkering With Covid-related Poverty

On September 25, the government’s Covid-19 rent freeze will expire. A fortnight ago, the Commerce Commission (in response to a complaint) sent out a letter warning landlords not to continue trying to reach a a consensus on social media as to what a collective rent rise might look like. This, the Commission warned, could be seen as price fixing.
No one knows how sharply rents will rise after September 25. Yet on the eve of the election a lot of the components of the Covid-19 safety net – the rent freeze, the wage subsidy scheme, the Winter Energy payments... More>>

 

PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Labour: 100% Renewable Electricity Generation By 2030

Labour will bring forward the target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation five years to 2030 with a review at the 2025 emissions budget $70m to accelerate a potential dry year storage solution, such as pumped hydro at Lake Onslow Accelerate ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 