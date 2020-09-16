Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kindergartens Welcome Labour’s Commitment To Early Childhood Education

Wednesday, 16 September 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Kindergartens Aotearoa

Kindergartens Aotearoa, a collective representing more than half of New Zealand’s kindergartens, supports Labour’s policy initiative to bring pay parity to the early learning sector.

Kindergarten teachers have had pay parity with school teachers since 2006, but the rest of the sector has fallen increasingly behind.

This week, Labour committed to spending $600 million to help achieve pay parity across the sector.

Kindergartens Aotearoa represents eight regional kindergarten associations – Auckland, Inspired Kindergartens (Tauranga) Kaitiaki Kindergartens (North Auckland), Kidsfirst Kindergartens (Canterbury Westland), Kindergarten Taranaki, Napier Kindergartens, South Otago Kindergartens and Whānau Manaaki (lower North Island).

Together, the group operates 365 kindergartens and other early learning services around New Zealand, catering for 18,500 children and employing 2,300 teaching, advisory and support staff.

Kindergartens Aotearoa spokesperson Amanda Coulston says children and families are best served by a stable qualified teaching workforce employed on professional conditions.

She says its important that any money spent on pay parity actually does go to the teachers.

“We support a national collective agreement for all teachers, she says.

For more information, contact Amanda Coulston 0292626322.

