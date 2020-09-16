Business Must Take The Lead

High unemployment, a decade long tail of national debt and uncertainty in abundance makes for dire reading as Treasury opens the books, but rather than looking back at what has occurred, business and government need to start digging us out to ignite growth.

“We can’t afford paralysis through analysis and fear mongering. It won’t change the past and the consequences. The difference to our future livelihoods lies with business having the confidence to take the lead with government providing the platforms, projects, policies and when needed targeted incentives, to stimulate and escalate growth,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

“The business sector cannot afford to have a doomsday outlook, but must rise up and do what it does best - assessing and taking calculated risks to deliver economic development and growth with government working in step to seize new opportunities that harness our resources and talents and applying the lessons and new ways of working adopted through lockdowns.”

