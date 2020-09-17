New Zealand First Party List
New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team of highly talented candidates who are committed to promoting the party’s values, policies and principles to put New Zealand and all New Zealanders first!
The New Zealand First List Ranking Committee is pleased to release the Party list for the 2020 General Election:
|1
|Winston Peters
|2
|Fletcher Tabuteau
|3
|Tracey Martin
|4
|Shane Jones
|5
|Ron Mark
|6
|Darroch Ball
|7
|Mark Patterson
|8
|Talani Meikle
|9
|David Wilson
|10
|Denis O’Rourke
|11
|Erika Harvey
|12
|Mahesh Bindra
|13
|Jamie Arbuckle
|14
|Mark Arneil
|15
|Joshua Gunn
|16
|Stu Husband
|17
|Jenny Marcroft
|18
|Tricia Lawrence
|19
|Robert Gore
|20
|Robert Griffith
|21
|Jackie Farrelly
|22
|Anthony Odering
|23
|Taylor Arneil
|24
|Anne Degia Pala
|25
|John Hall
|26
|Brenda Steele
|27
|Robert Monds
|28
|Antony Woollams