Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Absconding Incident At Managed Isolation Facility, 16 September

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Statement from Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine

Yesterday at 11pm a returnee staying at the managed isolation facility at the Sudima Rotorua was reported missing from their room.

An immediate search began and the person was located by NZDF staff near the facility around 11:30pm.

Police enquiries are underway, including a review of CCTV to establish the man’s movements in the time he was outside the facility. However, indications are that he did not move beyond the immediate area.

Initial information is that the man exited through a fenced area.

There is no information to suggest the man came into contact with any other person while he was outside the facility.

Due to concerns for the man’s wellbeing he was taken to hospital where he is receiving support and assessment.

Low public health risk

Public Health advise the COVID-19 health risk has been assessed as low.

The individual tested negative for his day 3 test, after arriving in New Zealand from Brisbane on 8 September.

He is on day 9 of his stay and his next scheduled test is due around day 12. He is symptom-free.

Standard COVID-19 procedures are being followed for staff who were in contact with the individual.

Events of this nature are extremely rare, with eight incidents involving 12 people absconding from managed isolation. Around 50,000 people have been through managed isolation and returned safely to their families and communities without incident.

I would like to reassure people, particularly those in Rotorua who have concerns, that the health risk as a result of this incident has been assessed as low.

Investigations at this point indicate there were no close contacts outside the facility.

Security has been bolstered at this facility following this incident, and we will review whether any additional measures are required.

Anyone who has concerns about their health should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 