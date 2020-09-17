Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Uru Rākau Funding Grows Rotary Living Memorials And Community Forests

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

One Billion Trees funding is helping Rotary grow its 100 Forests of Peace and Remembrance programme, as well as other community commemorative forest plantings.

Te Uru Rākau’s Deputy Director-General Julie Collins says the funding means more communities can come together and enhance the environment by planting native trees as living memorials, including in commemoration of past Defence Force members, post-World War I influenza victims, and other significant locals and events.

“The native trees planted through Rotary’s projects will grow to form a living legacy: a memorial that ensures generations of Kiwis never forget the achievements and sacrifices of other New Zealanders.”

200,000 native trees will be planted to beautify local areas and to help improve the environment.

Eight to 12 sites are expected to be planted throughout New Zealand, with between 50,000 and 70,000 trees in total over the 2020 and 2021 planting seasons.

“Programmes like Rotary’s 100 Forests of Peace and Remembrance living memorial and community forests are playing a key role in rebuilding community spirit as Kiwis come together once more, following lockdown. This commendable project is a great example of Rotary’s work to unite New Zealanders for the common good,” Ms Collins says.


Rotary NZ’s Centennial project chair, Mark Wheeler, says the organisation is honoured to be working with Te Uru Rākau to help communities all over New Zealand plant native forests in perpetuity.

“These multi-year plantings are part of Rotary’s Centennial activities and extend the work of 280 clubs in every community across New Zealand.”

He says the project, assisted by the One Billion Trees Fund and Conservation Volunteers, is a catalyst to unite communities of all ages and diversity to put into effect the Rotary motto of ‘service before self’.

To express your interest in planting a community-based forest of Peace and Remembrance please contact the secretary of the Rotary Trust at richard.norman@vuw.ac.nz

Visit the Te Uru Rākau website for more information about One Billion Trees funding.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 