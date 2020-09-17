Te Uru Rākau Funding Grows Rotary Living Memorials And Community Forests

One Billion Trees funding is helping Rotary grow its 100 Forests of Peace and Remembrance programme, as well as other community commemorative forest plantings.

Te Uru Rākau’s Deputy Director-General Julie Collins says the funding means more communities can come together and enhance the environment by planting native trees as living memorials, including in commemoration of past Defence Force members, post-World War I influenza victims, and other significant locals and events.

“The native trees planted through Rotary’s projects will grow to form a living legacy: a memorial that ensures generations of Kiwis never forget the achievements and sacrifices of other New Zealanders.”

200,000 native trees will be planted to beautify local areas and to help improve the environment.

Eight to 12 sites are expected to be planted throughout New Zealand, with between 50,000 and 70,000 trees in total over the 2020 and 2021 planting seasons.

“Programmes like Rotary’s 100 Forests of Peace and Remembrance living memorial and community forests are playing a key role in rebuilding community spirit as Kiwis come together once more, following lockdown. This commendable project is a great example of Rotary’s work to unite New Zealanders for the common good,” Ms Collins says.



Rotary NZ’s Centennial project chair, Mark Wheeler, says the organisation is honoured to be working with Te Uru Rākau to help communities all over New Zealand plant native forests in perpetuity.

“These multi-year plantings are part of Rotary’s Centennial activities and extend the work of 280 clubs in every community across New Zealand.”

He says the project, assisted by the One Billion Trees Fund and Conservation Volunteers, is a catalyst to unite communities of all ages and diversity to put into effect the Rotary motto of ‘service before self’.

To express your interest in planting a community-based forest of Peace and Remembrance please contact the secretary of the Rotary Trust at richard.norman@vuw.ac.nz

