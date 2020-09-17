Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Victory For Freedom Of Speech In ASA Decision

Thursday, 17 September 2020, 6:10 pm
Press Release: Outdoors Party

The NZ OUTDOORS Party is celebrating a victory for Freedom of Speech in a decision made public today by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

A complaint was made about an electoral advertisement by the Outdoors Party Whangaparaoa candidate, Tricia Cheel. Her sign headed “Vaccine Injury is Real” showed a sick baby with the Statement “He Almost Died”.

The NZ OUTDOORS Party defended the complaint because freedom of speech is important. “How can a political party campaign if they cannot explain their views to voters”, says Sue Grey co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party and well known public rights lawyer. “We strongly believe in freedom of speech and the right to share information that informs and challenges mainstream views, provided it is accurate and well researched.

The photo was of a baby who was reported in the NZ Herald as having nearly died after receiving a rotavirus vaccine. The 3-month-old boy almost died from an obstruction to his intestines soon after receiving a vaccine for Rotavirus. This outcome is recognised as a rare response to that vaccine. Rotavirus is a highly contagious virus that infects the intestine causing gastroenteritis and fever, predominantly in infants and young children, however it is rarely life threatening. This vaccine raises questions of whether parents are given enough information to give informed consent, and proportionality when the harm from the vaccine may be worse than the risk from the disease.

Tricia Cheel created an election banner based on the “NZ Herald” article. She provided the ASA pages of references about vaccine injury to support this. “Many people are unaware of the risks from vaccines because vaccine injury cases are often missed by doctors and are usually kept very quiet” says Tricia Cheel. “Most people have no idea about toxic ingredients in many vaccines or the many established and suspected cases of vaccine injury”.

The NZ Outdoors Party is very proud of Tricia Cheel and other candidates who are expert in their field, and who have a long history of educating on views that are often overlooked by mainstream media.

“Tricia Cheel has a long career in natural and traditional health, and a proud history of walking the walk to advocate for freedom of choice around vaccines and other contaminants” says Sue Grey. Tricia is admired around New Zealand for her expertise and advocacy. She led the community team who obtained interim injunctions to stop Auckland’s Hunua drinking water catchment being poisoned with cruel and deadly 1080 poison."

The OUTDOORS party advocates for informed decision making and body sovereignty. “We are strongly opposed to mandatory vaccinations, and to any sanctions or other duress which may disadvantage parents who make informed decisions.” says Sue Grey “We are concerned that some parents are encouraged to have their children vaccinated without information about the ingredients in the vaccines or their efficacy, gaps in safety testing and other risks of the vaccines. We encourage a public conversation about this without bullying or pressure to conform with mainstream views, as all voices matter”.

“The pharmaceutical industry has so much power and influence in our health system. It is extremely important that other views can be shared, especially in the lead up to an election. We are very grateful that the ASA recognised this and agreed with us” says Sue Grey.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Outdoors Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 