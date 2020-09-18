New Conservative Supplies Real World Experience - 2020 Party List Announced

New Conservative is incredibly proud to announce its 24-strong party list for the 2020 General Election, and to confirm that the party is standing a candidate in every electorate. This includes candidates in every Maori electorate, at the request of voters wanting to show their support.

The party list (and electorate candidates line-up) is extremely strong in a wide range of areas, such as family, small and large business, farming and primary industries, trades, law, education, social support, architecture, military, public sector, finance, information technology and many more. Our top 8 list candidates alone bring a depth of experience in almost all of these areas.

“I challenge any political party in New Zealand to match a list of candidates as experienced, grounded, educated, skilled and humble as that assembled in the 2020 New Conservative team,” says Simon Gutschlag, Board Chairman. “This is a group of New Zealanders determined to step into the cauldron of Parliament, with their eyes wide open. They will contribute vast, real-world experience to steering New Zealand out of the trouble it’s in.”

The New Conservative 2020 party list:

(Full biographies can be found at https://www.newconservative.org.nz/our-team/)

Name List Ranking Leighton Baker 1 Elliot Ikilei 2 Victoria O'Brien 3 Lachie Ashton 4 Fiona Mackenzie 5 Helen Houghton 6 Bernadette Soares 7 Alan Solomon 8 Dieuwe de Boer 9 Roger Earp 10 Deborah Burnside 11 Mike Brewer 12 Murray Chong 13 Helena Nickerson 14 Paul Hignett 15 Lee Smith 16 Bruce Welsh 17 Fuiavailili Ala'ilima 18 Bronnie Lyell 19 Martin Frauenstein 20 Benjamin Price 21 Margaret Colmore 22 Jonathan Marshall 23 Warren Butterworth 24

