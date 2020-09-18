Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour’s Economic Hypocrisy On Full Display

Friday, 18 September 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s attack on National’s prudent plan to grow the economy, pay down debt faster, and put more money in Kiwis’ pockets shows how clueless they are when it comes to plotting a roadmap out of this economic crisis, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson may be busy, but if they had taken time to properly read National’s Economic & Fiscal Plan they would see there is a way to balance the country’s books, faster, without harsh cuts to services.

“It’s funny how comfortable Labour is with shovelling money out the door but when National suggests a more sensible way of investing in this country’s economic rebuild it is suddenly ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to increase spending in education every year, investing $1.9 billion over the next four years to improve our children’s quality of learning and another $4.8 billion over the next decade to fix our schools.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to invest $800 million in the health of New Zealanders over the next four years, including a rare disorder fund worth $20 million and a dedicated fund for life-saving cancer drugs worth $200 million.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to invest $31 billion in new transport infrastructure that will drive economic growth and create hundreds of jobs.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to give Kiwis a tax break during the worst economic shock in 160 years and put more than $3000 into the pockets of middle-income earners.

“And perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to reduce the financial burden on future generations by returning the country to surplus by 2028, as National will, as opposed to never under Labour.

“It’s not irresponsible and reckless to grow the economy. National’s plan, which has been independently reviewed by NZIER, shows it can be done without taxing Kiwis more.

“If Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson need more time to read National’s plan, and see there is a sensible roadmap back to economic prosperity, then maybe they could whip up another public holiday.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 