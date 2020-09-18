Labour’s Economic Hypocrisy On Full Display

Labour’s attack on National’s prudent plan to grow the economy, pay down debt faster, and put more money in Kiwis’ pockets shows how clueless they are when it comes to plotting a roadmap out of this economic crisis, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson may be busy, but if they had taken time to properly read National’s Economic & Fiscal Plan they would see there is a way to balance the country’s books, faster, without harsh cuts to services.

“It’s funny how comfortable Labour is with shovelling money out the door but when National suggests a more sensible way of investing in this country’s economic rebuild it is suddenly ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to increase spending in education every year, investing $1.9 billion over the next four years to improve our children’s quality of learning and another $4.8 billion over the next decade to fix our schools.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to invest $800 million in the health of New Zealanders over the next four years, including a rare disorder fund worth $20 million and a dedicated fund for life-saving cancer drugs worth $200 million.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to invest $31 billion in new transport infrastructure that will drive economic growth and create hundreds of jobs.

“Perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to give Kiwis a tax break during the worst economic shock in 160 years and put more than $3000 into the pockets of middle-income earners.

“And perhaps they could explain how it’s irresponsible and reckless to reduce the financial burden on future generations by returning the country to surplus by 2028, as National will, as opposed to never under Labour.

“It’s not irresponsible and reckless to grow the economy. National’s plan, which has been independently reviewed by NZIER, shows it can be done without taxing Kiwis more.

“If Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson need more time to read National’s plan, and see there is a sensible roadmap back to economic prosperity, then maybe they could whip up another public holiday.”

© Scoop Media

