Labour’s Workplace Relations And Safety Policy Shows Strength Of NZ Unions

Published on the behalf of the Labour Party Union Affiliates

The Labour Party Union Affiliates are celebrating today’s release of the party’s 2020 workplace relations policy, which reflects the hard work of the wider labour movement.

Highlights of the policy announced today including doubling minimum sick leave from five to 10 days a year, a social insurance scheme for workers who are made redundant, and a recommitment to Fair Pay Agreements, better wages, and pay equity.

Affiliated unions play an important part in Labour’s internal democracy, including in policy development. The affiliated unions are E tū, Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ), New Zealand Dairy Workers Union (DWU), New Zealand Meat & Related Trades Workers Union (MWU), Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU), and Amalgamated Workers' Union New Zealand (AWUNZ).

The affiliated unions also represent the voice of workers in policy development covering many other areas, like health, housing, and education.

Muriel Tunoho, E tū President, who has been an active member of the Labour Party and affiliated unions for over 20 years, says that Labour is committed to hearing the voices of workers.

“The Union Affiliates have an important seat at the table,” Muriel says.

“We represent a diverse range of workers right across Aotearoa. We listen to our membership, and report back to the wider party about what matters to workers on the ground.

“Each union uses their own democratic process to make sure we push for things we know our members want and need. We’re proud that Labour-led governments maintain such a strong connection to real people through various networks.”

“This policy is important for workers who currently feel powerless in their workplaces.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

