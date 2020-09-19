Winston Peters' Tax Gaff Makes No Sense
Saturday, 19 September 2020, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Winston Peters must have been confused this morning when
he made the bizarre
claim that tax cuts are a ‘bribe’ and, ironically,
criticised another party for promising to scrap his
provincial vote fund in the next breath.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:
“This is a
Joe Biden-style gaff from Winston Peters. Evidence of a
brain fade. Borrowing to fund Provincial Slush Fund goodies
is a bribe – not letting people keep more of their own
money.”
