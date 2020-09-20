Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Greenpeace Applauds Green Party Vision For Thriving Oceans

Sunday, 20 September 2020, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is applauding the Greens marine policy, released today, saying it sets a strong vision for healthy and thriving oceans.

Jessica Desmond, oceans campaigner at Greenpeace Aotearoa, says she’s pleased to see the Greens take a big picture approach to marine protection, and not shy away from the most pressing threats facing our blue backyard.

"This is an exciting policy that would give our oceans a chance to thrive again," she says.

"Scientists have been telling us for years that we must protect a third of the world’s oceans if we want to have healthy seas for the future. The Greens’ policy proposes this, and we’re happy to see them take into account key areas of biodiversity as part of that."

Desmond says it’s also encouraging to see plans to reform fisheries management, which so far has failed to preserve abundance and diversity in the sea.

"We’re happy to see a proposed ban on some of the most destructive methods of fishing, such as bottom trawling on seamounts. This is an essential move for any party serious about protecting the marine environment.

"Over 50,000 New Zealanders support such a ban on bottom trawling. This is a method that has well and truly lost social licence in Aotearoa, and it’s great to see the Greens recognise this.

"We need to look at how the whole ecosystem is affected by fishing. This isn’t just a matter of fish numbers, though they aren’t doing great either, it’s also about other species fishers interact with and habitats they disturb. It’s positive to see the Greens support a more ecosystem based approach for fisheries, and plans to do this in co-governance with iwi."

Desmond says the Greens’ intention to support the Global Oceans Treaty has international significance, adding that New Zealand’s leadership in this area would have a massive impact on the health of the world’s oceans.

"The oceans are vast and interconnected, and they are struggling. Protecting them is a responsibility we share with every other country on this planet. As a progressive and environmentally focused nation, New Zealand should be championing a strong version of this Treaty which can turn things around for the oceans."

The policy document also details plans to implement a 10 year moratorium on seabed mining, which Desmond says is the minimum we should expect.

"For almost a decade, environmental, community and iwi groups have been resisting a seabed mine off the Taranaki coast which would harm the oceans and the diverse array of life that finds a home there.

"It is imperative that at a time when the oceans are under greater threat than ever before, we do not open them up to more destructive industries like this one."

In criticising the policy, Desmond says her main concern is the lack of a clear timeframe to get cameras across the commercial fishing fleet, a programme that’s been delayed by successive governments.

"New Zealanders have been waiting for years to see cameras materialise. They are a vital part of protecting the oceans and regulating fishing, and we need to see a clear plan with a firm timeline for implementation. The oceans simply can’t afford to wait."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Tourism’s Endless Sense Of Grievance

Sad that a once in a century pandemic should have come along before the government had a clearly thought out plan for rescuing all the firms and saving all the jobs in the tourism sector. Sad that the government now looks like it was making up the criteria for support as it went along. But guess what? To some extent, they were. Possibly because in the modern era, a pandemic had never before caused international travel to evaporate almost overnight... More>>

 

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: $297m Fund To Support Sustainable Food And Farming

The Green Party has released its Farming for the Future Plan, including a $297m fund to support farmers and growers to transition to climate-friendly practices. The plan will: · Improve how we look after our land and water, with a levy on the ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

Police: Numerous Arrests Following Investigation Into Historical Offending At Auckland School

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police: Police have made six arrests as part of an operation investigating historical offending at Dilworth School. Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch have been investigating since a complaint ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 