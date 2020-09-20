Decision Makers Front Up To Nation’s Youth In Political ‘Hotseat’

Kiwi politicians will face their toughest audience yet when they enter ‘a virtual hotseat’ hosted by a panel of the nation’s young people.

Presented by Save the Children New Zealand and GirlGuiding New Zealand, the ‘Virtual Hotseat’ will be held live over Zoom on Thursday 24 September at 7pm and is open to youth aged 12-18.

Facilitated by Hotseat MC Watene Campbell and featuring ‘Hotseat Guests’ from New Zealand’s major political parties, a Hotseat Youth Panel made up of youth representatives will ask guests the most pressing questions on a range of issues important to them. Up to 1000 attendees can join the event and submit questions prior to the event or live through the chat function during the debate.

“The Virtual Hotseat gives our rangatahi a voice in the political arena ahead Election 2020,” says Save the Children’s Child Rights Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

“Our awesome rangatahi panel will be throwing Hotseat guests some curveballs on how politicians can step up and support young people to succeed in Aotearoa. This is bound to be the toughest audience yet for our nation’s leaders, armed with knowledge and insight into a range of issues, from climate change to diversity to child poverty.”

The politicians fronting up to the Virtual Hotseat are:

Hon Peeni Henare, Minister for Youth (Labour Party)

Hon Tracey Martin, Minister for Children (New Zealand First)

Simeon Brown (National Party)

Golriz Ghahraman (Green Party)

Donna Pokere-Phillips (Māori Party)

Felix Poole (ACT Party)

To secure a spot in the Virtual Hotseat, go to Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3kcot2D

