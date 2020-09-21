Fifteen Groups To Receive Funding From This Year’s Community Bike Fund

Communities right across the region will benefit from further cycling initiatives with the announcement of this year’s Community Bike Fund recipients.

Now in its fourth year, the fund is made available from Auckland Transport (AT) to support communities or special interest groups who have ideas for activities, events or projects which encourage people to ride bikes more often.

Fifteen successful groups from a diverse mix of applications across the region will receive funds from the 2020 grant, totalling $50,000.

Successful initiatives range from guided rides to a ‘commute recruit’ and the creation of maps to promote local cycleways. All recipients demonstrated strong engagement with the community which was core to the selection criteria.

Councillor Chris Darby says Aucklanders of all ages and abilities are discovering the sheer joy and freedom of exploring our city by bike, and council is rallying more people to join the bike revolution.

“Not only are we building the infrastructure, we are funding community initiatives that will inspire the people of Tāmaki Makaurau to make the most of our beautiful cycleways,” he says.

Cliff Wilton, AT’s Sustainable Mobility Manager, says there was an increase in applications in 2020 and hopes to see this continue.

“It is inspiring to know there are so many community groups in our region who are passionate about cycling and are keen to make it a way of life. We look forward to seeing their ideas come to life and are proud that we are able to help that happen.”

Marg Haimoana from Time 2 Train says she is thrilled they are one of this year’s recipients.

“With this financial support we will be able to reach a far wider demographic scope and deliver a well-structured activation of bike safe assessments, learning to ride sessions, guided rides and tikanga and reo components.”

“We encourage whānau to connect to their whānau, their community and the whenua that surrounds them. This includes introduction of traditional pathways, revival of Te Reo and encouraging intergenerational participation.”

AT continues to grow the cycling network to connect communities and provide more access to safe infrastructure. This includes cycleway construction on Tamaki Drive, Victoria Street, Northcote Bridge and from New Lynn to Avondale. 3.7 million cycle movements were recorded for the year September 2019 to August 2020.

Community Bike Fund Recipients 2020:

Takapuna North Community Trust – Sunnynook Christmas Wheels Trail

An evening family bike event with a Christmas theme to raise awareness of the local bike path. Activity stations are placed around the path, and people are encouraged to dress up or decorate their bike, scooter or wheelchair.

Green Bay Community House – Unicycle Club

A unique approach to get the community interested in cycling with weekly unicycle classes. It is a one of a kind activity for local kids to try out and challenge themselves with.

Active Transport Trust – Mahere o Puketepapa moe te eke pahikara

They will create a map for Puketepapa to get more locals exploring their neighbourhood on bikes, including where to stop off for great coffee and other features such as the Wellesley Markets. Maps will be placed along the local cycleways and shared paths.

Bellas on Mountain Bikes – Bells on Mountain Bikes

An eight-week programme for girls aged 10-13 years, to give them the chance to learn how mountain bike while gaining more confidence. The sessions focus on connecting the groups, learning and championing new skills through 'playing bike' and overcoming challenges.

Restoring Takarunga Hauraki – Takarunga Hauraki Going Native Bike Trail

They will launch the Going Native Bike Trail in Takarunga Hauraki (the Devonport Peninsula) to promote the existing cycleways, biodiversity features and knowledge from Te Ao Māori.

Grey Lynn Farmers Market – Bike to Grey Lynn Farmers Market 2020

The ever-popular Grey Lynn Farmers Market will use their funding motivate visitors to the market to comel by bike rather than car. They will do this for the Sunday mornings in October and there will also be a guided bike tour.

T2T Sports Inc – Hapori Paihikara Activations

Hapori Paihikara (community bike rides) will be held in Henderson, Pt England, Matatua Marae Mangere, Manurewa Marae and Massey Park, Papakura. The weekend rides include teaching new riders the basics of riding and bike mechanics, riding the cycleways or old Māori pathways.

Glenavon Community Trust – Glenavon Bike Riders

Will train community champions to work with school children who want to learn how to ride a bike and educate about safety. The long-term vision of the trust is to have a bike hub/station in Glenavon to service bikes for the wider community and to encourage more bike riders and promote the benefit of riding bikes.

Putea O Pua Trust (Turuki Healthcare) – Mangere Cycling Project

Will run a six-week programme in Mangere to promote safe cycling and the local cycleways in the area.

Bike East Auckland – Bike our Burbs and Beyond

Group bike rides will run over four consecutive weekends to showcase local attractions and shared paths around East Auckland.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Trust NZ – North/West: Biking Fun Day for Whanau

Will run an event for whanau who have children raised by grandparents, foster parents or caregivers. They want to help caregivers feel confident and safe biking with young independent riders and have a truly fun day so that they can feel more confident encouraging children in their care to be active and choose biking as a mode of transport and fun in their lives.

Bike Pt Chev – Bike Pt Chev Commute Recruit

'Commute Recruit' is a one-month programme focused on boosting the number of Pt Chev locals who commute to work by bike. It is focused on people who have thought about commuting before but are having trouble getting started.

The Pride Project Charitable Trust – Te Maara Ride

Placemaking event to inspire hope, hauora/health and well-being through fun, educational cycling activity in the Manurewa community. The 6km ride includes cycleways, shared paths and off-road paths linking Te Maara Kai O Wirihana to the Auckland Botanic Gardens

The Womens Overnight Adventure Group – The Community Pannier Project

Workshops to teach the community how to make their own pannier bag, with the idea that participants make one for themselves and donate another to Bikes for Refugees.

Wheelie Road Bike Stuntz Competition 2020, Otara

Back for its second year, the bike stunts competition will be held in Otara for local youth to participate in and promote bike safety.

