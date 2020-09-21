Two Weeks Too Long In Level Two

From Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett:

Auckland’s economic recovery remains hobbled for another two weeks at least with the order to stay in Level Two with no credit given to the show of compliance and vigilance to prevent new flare ups.

“It's not one for all for the team of five million,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett. “Why could we not move to a level one and a bit to get back into step with the rest of the country which needs Auckland to get moving? Our events, venues and hospitality are left in the cold while limited to a maximum audience of 100.”

Mr Barnett questions why Government is not accelerating the use of new fast turnaround testing and track and trace technologies to complement the proven management systems and processes in place now to contain outbreaks.

“This is a double whammy for Auckland, already hurt by the broken bridge fiasco. Business is confident it can move down to Level One and follow all the rules to keep people safe. Government must also take the attitude of using every tool available to get us open safe and soon.”

