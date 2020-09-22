Our Seas Our Future Encouraged By Green Party “Thriving Oceans Plan”

Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) is encouraged by the Green Party’s marine policy to protect and restore our seas and oceans, as outlined in its Thriving Oceans Plan.

OSOF representative, Noel Jhinku, says that the policy recognises the need to address some of the big problems that face our marine environment, in New Zealand and globally but it needs to be backed-up by action beyond the campaigning period with key time-frames and deliverables.

“Currently, only 0.04 percent of our oceans are fully protected. The Thriving Oceans plan looks to implement necessary long-term protections for New Zealand’s marine areas, and sustainably manage marine and coastal resources across a range of key areas.

“A commitment and action to protect 30% of New Zealand’s territorial sea and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is long overdue, and we need to get back on track to meet this global goal by 2030. This protection should focus on no-take Marine Reserves that offer the best possible protection.”

Jhinku says OSOF supports a moratorium on all forms of seabed mining, and also stopping destructive fishing practices such as bottom-trawling, and set-nets.

“We’re destroying delicate deep sea ecosystems indiscriminately with an “out of sight, out of mind” approach, endangering and potentially losing rich biodiversity in the process.”

“As identified in the “State of the Hauraki Gulf 2020” report earlier this year, the Hauraki Gulf is in a dire state with fish species and birds in peril. These urgent protections are critical in preventing its collapse and a move to start its restoration.

OSOF is pleased by the review of the Quota Management System which has failed to create sustainable fishing.

“The current Quota Management system has failed to prevent fish die-off and restore fish stocks to sustainable levels. We clearly need an alternative to the status quo that is based on robust science, and an ecosystem based management approach.”

“A focus on plastic pollution and funding for a Community Coastline Clean-up Fund is encouraging, however we would also like to see more focus and pressure put on big businesses to drive change at the source of the problem.”

“The pledges made in the Thriving Oceans Plan can be realised within reasonable timeframes, through forward thinking political leadership. We have the opportunity to lead the world in protecting our ocean.”

“We are all stewards of our marine environment, and how we treat our environment now will shape the world we are living in tomorrow; the health of our seas is intertwined with our future.”

OSOF carries out its Mission under four brands that align with many of the pledges outlined in the Thriving Oceans Plan, and it looks forward to working with Government and industry to ensure the best possible outcomes for New Zealand’s marine and coastal environments.

