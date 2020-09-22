Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Our Seas Our Future Encouraged By Green Party “Thriving Oceans Plan”

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 5:57 am
Press Release: Our Seas Our Future

Our Seas Our Future (OSOF) is encouraged by the Green Party’s marine policy to protect and restore our seas and oceans, as outlined in its Thriving Oceans Plan.

OSOF representative, Noel Jhinku, says that the policy recognises the need to address some of the big problems that face our marine environment, in New Zealand and globally but it needs to be backed-up by action beyond the campaigning period with key time-frames and deliverables.

“Currently, only 0.04 percent of our oceans are fully protected. The Thriving Oceans plan looks to implement necessary long-term protections for New Zealand’s marine areas, and sustainably manage marine and coastal resources across a range of key areas.

“A commitment and action to protect 30% of New Zealand’s territorial sea and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is long overdue, and we need to get back on track to meet this global goal by 2030. This protection should focus on no-take Marine Reserves that offer the best possible protection.”

Jhinku says OSOF supports a moratorium on all forms of seabed mining, and also stopping destructive fishing practices such as bottom-trawling, and set-nets.

“We’re destroying delicate deep sea ecosystems indiscriminately with an “out of sight, out of mind” approach, endangering and potentially losing rich biodiversity in the process.”

“As identified in the “State of the Hauraki Gulf 2020” report earlier this year, the Hauraki Gulf is in a dire state with fish species and birds in peril. These urgent protections are critical in preventing its collapse and a move to start its restoration.

OSOF is pleased by the review of the Quota Management System which has failed to create sustainable fishing.

“The current Quota Management system has failed to prevent fish die-off and restore fish stocks to sustainable levels. We clearly need an alternative to the status quo that is based on robust science, and an ecosystem based management approach.”

“A focus on plastic pollution and funding for a Community Coastline Clean-up Fund is encouraging, however we would also like to see more focus and pressure put on big businesses to drive change at the source of the problem.”

“The pledges made in the Thriving Oceans Plan can be realised within reasonable timeframes, through forward thinking political leadership. We have the opportunity to lead the world in protecting our ocean.”

“We are all stewards of our marine environment, and how we treat our environment now will shape the world we are living in tomorrow; the health of our seas is intertwined with our future.”

OSOF carries out its Mission under four brands that align with many of the pledges outlined in the Thriving Oceans Plan, and it looks forward to working with Government and industry to ensure the best possible outcomes for New Zealand’s marine and coastal environments.

Reference:

Plastic Free New Zealand : https://www.facebook.com/PlasticFreeNewZealand

More Marine Reserves: https://www.facebook.com/MoreMarineReserves

Sustainable Seafood Now: https://www.facebook.com/SustainableSeafoodNow

Climate Action Now: https://www.facebook.com/OSOFCAN

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Our Seas Our Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On That $4 Billion Hit To National’s Economic Cred

National released its economic and tax policy last Friday. Weirdly, the plan was announced right at the end of the news week, when whatever impact it managed to generate would be likely to dissipate over the weekend. Well…. that now seems all for the best. The plan is now known to have a $4 billion hole in it. Apparently, National used outdated figures for the amount it stood to save from NOT paying into the Super Fund. Amusingly, the $4 billion mistake was almost exactly the same size as the $4.7 billion that National still promises to give away in tax cuts... More>>

 

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Supporting Workers And Valuing Their Contribution

Making sure working New Zealanders are safe, healthy and that their contribution to the economy is valued is at the heart of Labour’s Workplace Relations Policy.
“This is Labour demonstrating its commitment to helping working New Zealanders by increasing sick leave, raising wages, protecting them while they are at work, growing jobs and investing in the economy,”... More>>

ALSO:

PREFU: Economy Doing Better Than Forecast

The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update released today shows that the near-term economic recovery has been stronger than the Treasury and many economists predicted at the May Budget, as the economy bounced back strongly out of lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


PM Statement: Cabinet COVID-19 Alert Level Review

Takiri mai te ata, ka ao, ka ao, ka awatea, tihei mauriora! Tātou katoa ngā iwi o Aotearoa, tēnā koutou! Tēnā tātou e whakanuia ana i te wiki nei, te wiki o te reo Māori Greeting to you all from Otepoti, Dunedin. This week is the Māori ... More>>

ALSO:


Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

National: Investing In Our Children’s Future

A National Government will prioritise lifting achievement for all New Zealand children, no matter their background or ability, National Party Leader Judith Collins and National’s Education spokesperson Nicola Willis say. “Parents just want what’s best for ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 