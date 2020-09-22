Campaign Statement: Olivier Lequeux
Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 9:25 am
Press Release: Olivier Lequeux
Three weeks ago, the NZ Parliament enacted new Water
Laws.
The WHO says 1.1 levels Nitrogen for rivers is
OK. We are already at 0.6.
The new Law (The Greens)
wants 0.1 Nitrogen, this is impossible and absolutely
ridiculous!
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more