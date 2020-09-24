Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Feds - Suitably Impressed At Week Of Positive Agriculture And Horticulture Policy Announcements

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

This has been a promising week for farmers.

Federated Farmers says it started with an excellent agriculture policy from ACT announced on Monday, followed by Labour’s positive farm plan policy announced by the Prime Minister and Agricultural Minister yesterday and finishing today with a well-researched and well thought out National Party Agriculture and Horticulture policies today.

National’s policy outlines a situation where the border is effectively closed, and New Zealand has lost almost a quarter of foreign earnings in the form of tourism and international education, leaving primary industries keeping the economy afloat.

Federated Farmers National President Andrew Hoggard says all these policies are the shot in the arm that our primary industries require.

"The National Party’s policies understand the importance of, and place value on, New Zealand’s agricultural sector in the role of our ‘whole country’ recovery for ‘all Kiwis’.

"It is pleasing to see that nine of this government’s new water regulations will also be reviewed, or repealed, under National’s Policy.

"This simply must happen, as written they are not fit for purpose, and will simply crush any chance of economic recovery involving agriculture".

These policies also would give farmers confidence to carry on the journey of continuous on-farm improvement.

"We are looking forward to other parties reinforcing agriculture’s proud position and ongoing role in our economic recovery", Andrew says.

