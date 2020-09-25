Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement From Rt. Hon Helen Clark On End Of Life Choice

Friday, 25 September 2020, 9:29 am
Press Release: Yes For Compassion

“I believe the Act is compassionate in giving people who are suffering in ways that are very difficult to alleviate, the right to say their farewells at the time of their choice.

“I have spent many years travelling the world as part of my work, meeting people of all beliefs and ideals. One thing that stands out for me is how so many respect the way we do things in New Zealand – our democracy, our sense of fair-play, and our compassion.

“New Zealanders are now facing a referendum on October 17, held in conjunction with the General Election, on whether or not the End of Life Choice Act should come into force. It has been passed in Parliament, but will only come into force if there is a majority vote for it in the referendum.

“The Act gives adults of sound mind who are terminally ill, have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability, are experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be eased, and are likely to die within the next six months the option to choose how, when and where they die.

“MPs have debated this law for two years and heard many submissions on it. They have ensured there are stringent safeguards in this law.

“The option to choose when to end one’s life will only be available to that tiny proportion of New Zealanders who meet all the rigorous criteria set out in the law. There are more safeguards in this Act than in any other piece of comparable legislation enacted elsewhere in the world.

“You cannot access this Act if you have a mental illness. You cannot access this Act if you have a disability alone. You must have a terminal illness which is likely to end your life in the next six months. You cannot be coerced to take up this Act’s provisions.

“Many people have had personal experience of those they know begging to be allowed to have their suffering ended. Experience from overseas shows that when people have the choice of assisted dying available to them, they begin to enjoy their last days of living because they no longer have to fear the manner of their dying.

“This Act provides choice to those who want it and who meet its strict criteria.

“Those who oppose the Act clearly would not wish to invoke its provisions themselves, but they should not prevent others from having the choice to do so. That isn’t fair.

“I urge you to speak to those in your family and other networks to reassure them that this Act is compassionate and humane and has strong safeguards.

“I encourage New Zealand voters when they go to the polls on October 17 and who believe in compassion and dignity, to vote YES in the referendum on the End of Life Choice Act 2019. Don’t let fear or misinformation get in the way of compassion.”

For further information about the Act and how it works, please go to www.yesforcompassion.org.nz. There you will find more information, including personal stories, which make the case for voting yes.

Helen Clark is a supporter of Yes for Compassion. The group enables New Zealanders to cast informed yes votes in the End of Life Choice referendum on 17 October.

http://yesforcompassion.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Yes For Compassion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding “No.” Political debates have little effect on voter behaviour, let alone on election outcomes. Crucially, the limited effect they do have does not involve a change in voters’ policy preferences... More>>

 

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland At Bolstered Level 2, Rest Of Country Provisionally At Level 1

Pandemic alert levels for the whole country have been reviewed by Cabinet and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing whether restrictions will be eased. More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>

Election: Arriving Travellers In Isolation To Be Able To Vote By Telephone

Up to 5,000 people in managed isolation or quarantine will be able to vote by telephone in the general election and referendums after an amendment to electoral regulations last week. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the Electoral Commission sought ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 