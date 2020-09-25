Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2020
Balance of payments records the value of the country's transactions with the rest of the world. It shows changes in financial claims on, and liabilities to, the rest of the world. International investment position is a snapshot of the country's financial assets and liabilities.
Key facts
At 31 March 2020:
Of New Zealand’s
$301.7 billion total investment
abroad:
- 64.7 percent was in the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom
- 9.2 percent was direct investment
- 50.1 percent was portfolio investment
- 17.4 percent was other investment
- 23.4 percent was financial derivatives and reserve assets.
Of the $481.0 billion total foreign investment in New Zealand:
- 58.4 percent was from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America
- 25.2 percent was direct investment
- 50.3 percent was portfolio investment
- 17.3 percent was other investment
- 7.2 percent was financial derivatives.
New Zealand's foreign-currency-denominated external debt was $154.5 billion (96.2 percent of which was hedged).