Politicians To Go Head To Head On Education Issues In Election Debate

Sunday, 27 September 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

WHAT
NZEI Te Riu Roa is hosting a political debate to put parliamentary parties' education policies to the test ahead of the General Election, with a focus on early childhood, primary education, support staff and learning support.

Candidates include Labour's Chris Hipkins, National's Nicola Willis, New Zealand First's Tracey Martin, the Green Party's Jan Logie and the Māori Party's Tākuta Ferris.

The debate will be hosted by NZEI Te Riu Roa President, Liam Rutherford, and NZEI Te Riu Roa member Tute Porter-Samuels.

NZEI Te Riu Roa members' questions will be put to the candidates, covering policy issues across primary and early childhood education, support staff and learning support.

WHEN
6.30-7.30pm, Monday 28 September.

WHERE
Online. The debate will be livestreamed and can be accessed here: https://www.facebook.com/NZEITeRiuRoa/posts/10157864687916596

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


