Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

Sunday, 27 September 2020, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Mediaworks

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the support of ACT is still short of the numbers to govern.

David Seymour’s ACT party has surged by 3 percentage points to 6.5% meaning it would no longer need the safety net of Seymour winning the Epsom electorate. The Greens will be breathing a sigh of relief, safely above the threshold to get into parliament on 6.5% - up 0.8 percentage points. New Zealand First is down 0.1 percentage points to 1.9% and slipping behind the New Conservative party who are on 2.1% support (up 1.2 points).

Jacinda Ardern remains the preferred Prime Minister for 53.2% of those surveyed (down 8.8 percentage points). Judith Collins' popularity has risen by 3.1 percentage points to 17.7% in the preferred Prime Minister stakes.

Tova O’Brien, Newshub Political Editor, says: “Judith Collins’ chances of becoming Prime Minister appear to be slipping away. Despite a massive money scramble tax cut policy and a successful first debate, our latest Newshub-Reid Research poll will be a kick in the guts for National and yet another bonanza for Jacinda Ardern and Labour.”

“Newshub’s Political team has been on the road every day for the last three weeks with the party leaders and these numbers truly reflect the feeling around the country - a balancing of the ledger from Labour’s post-covid high but still the Jacinda Juggernaut is eclipsing the Judith Jumble,” says O’Brien.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins will go head-to-head in the Newshub Leaders Debate this Wednesday at 7:30PM on Three.

*The latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll was conducted between 16-23 Sept 2020. 1000 people were surveyed, 700 by telephone and 300 by internet panel. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

**The previous Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted between 16-24 July 2020 with a sample size of 1000 eligible voters and a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mediaworks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Rampant Pandering To The Farming Vote

What on earth has happened to the political parties n the centre-right? Once upon a time in the US, the party of Lincoln was a respectable political party before it devolved into the cult of Trump. Here at home, the National Parry used to be able to manage and administer the economic orthodoxy in a reasonably competent fashion. Now it can barely do simple addition and subtraction. Something must have gotten into the water, and not simply out on the farm... More>>

 

Winston Peters Speech: The Gathering Storm Clouds: Ihumatao

Frequently around New Zealand you hear people say that politicians are all the same. It’s a convenient way to dismiss any careful investigation of the truth of that statement. New Zealand First since its inception has been committed to ‘one law ... More>>

ALSO:

National Agriculture Policy: Will Restore Farmer Confidence And Pride

A National Government will reduce regulatory burden and give farmers confidence for the future. Leader of the National Party Judith Collins and Agriculture spokesperson David Bennett announced National’s Agriculture policy in Gisborne today. “Agriculture ... More>>

ALSO:

Shaw: Wealth Tax Not A Bottom Line For Green Party But They Will Push For It

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says one of his senior MPs misspoke under pressure when she said a wealth tax was one of the party's bottom lines. More>>

ALSO:

Government: More Border Exceptions For Critical Roles

The Government has established class exceptions for border entry for a limited number of veterinarians, deep sea fishing crew, as well as agricultural and horticultural machinery operators. “Tight border restrictions remain the backbone of the Government’s ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Party List

New Zealand First has a proven twenty-seven-year history of bringing balance and common sense to our government. Amid the continued setbacks of COVID-19 restrictions, New Zealand First has once again sustained its profile by selecting a strong team ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 