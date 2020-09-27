Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unions Release Grading Of Political Parties

Sunday, 27 September 2020, 7:19 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions has today released its official assessment and grading of the major political parties’ industrial relations policies, to assist working people in their voting choices.

This general election working people in union have been campaigning in six key areas:

Safer Sick Leave

Fair Pay Agreements

Four Weeks Minimum Redundancy

Better Health and Safety at Work

Stronger Public Services

Living Wages for All

"We asked the five major parties currently in Parliament about what they will do in each of our six priority areas to ensure that working life is improved for all working people," says CTU President Richard Wagstaff.

"The results are in. We’ve marked the answers from political parties on whether they will take action for working people, and we’ve given them all a grade. Some passed, some failed, and some excelled. The good news is, there are parties ready to take action to make life at work better."

"The Green Party was graded an A+, the Labour Party an A, New Zealand First a B+, National an E, and ACT an F. A Labour-Green government is what will deliver the best for working people."

"We encourage everyone to be a voter and to think about what work should look like in the future when they vote. The COVID-19 pandemic has focused our minds on the importance of good, safe work for us all," says Wagstaff.

The full responses from the political parties can be viewed here.

