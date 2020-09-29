Poll Proves Te Tai Hauāuru Winnable For Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

The Māori TV / Curia poll of the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate, released today, proves that the electorate is winnable, Māori Party Co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said today.

The poll, which has a sample size of 496 and a margin of error of +/- 4.4%, put Adrian Rurawhe at 38% of the vote, while Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was at 20%. However, a huge amount of voters, 30%, were still unsure and had not yet decided who they will be voting for.

“I’m really pleased by these poll results which prove what we’ve been hearing, that this race is wide open and that we are in a great position to convince Te Tai Hauāuru over the final three weeks why they should support me with their candidate vote,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

“We know that polling in Te Tai Hauāuru and the Māori electorates is traditionally inaccurate, and so it’s important to take this poll with a grain of salt, but we’re still confident that it proves we are in it to win it.

“Despite being behind Adrian in this poll, with 30% of people still undecided and three weeks to go, we have every chance of winning Te Tai Hauāuru. As we travel right across the electorate, there has been a groundswell of support and I’m humbled by the many whānau placing their trust in me.

“I am telling whānau that with Adrian so high on the list, by giving me their candidate vote they have the opportunity to increase Te Tai Hauāuru’s representation and strengthen our Māori voice in Parliament.

“My commitment to the people of Te Tai Hauāuru is that I always remain accountable and connected to the grassroots, and will be an unapologetic champion for kaupapa Māori,” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

