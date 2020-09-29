Political Panelists To Discuss Future Of Rural Health

On Tuesday, 29 September from 7:30-8:30pm, spokespeople from the four biggest political parties will take part in a political panel webinar to promote their party’s plan and vision for rural health over the next 3-10 years.

Our Rural Health Manifesto calls for incoming Government to commit to policies that show that rural health and wellbeing counts.

With October’s election drawing closer, this webinar will help our members and rural stakeholders cast an informed vote based on Party commitments to rural health initiatives.

During the webinar, each panelist will have five minutes to express their vision for creating a better future for rural health, followed by a Q&A session.

To join in on the discussion, register for the webinar here.

© Scoop Media

