NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Labour Promise To Provide Mental Health Support To Students

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 3:39 pm
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa says Labour's promise to provide mental health support in primary and intermediate schools would deliver a much-needed resource for both children and teachers, especially given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If re-elected, Labour's announcement today would ensure every primary and intermediate age child had access to tailored mental health support from professionals.

"This professional resource would give teachers more time and capacity to focus on what they do best, and ease many teachers' concerns that many students lack the mental health support they currently need," says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

Mark Potter, Principal Representative to the NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive, says it's no surprise that this year especially has put children and teachers alike under a significant amount of stress.

"It's really highlighted the importance of access to specialist services in the area of mental health. We welcome the prospect of additional ways for schools and our communities to meet the needs of our tamariki, and to ensure each child has the best possible support for their wellbeing and achievement."

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

