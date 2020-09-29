NZEI Te Riu Roa Welcomes Labour Promise To Provide Mental Health Support To Students

NZEI Te Riu Roa says Labour's promise to provide mental health support in primary and intermediate schools would deliver a much-needed resource for both children and teachers, especially given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If re-elected, Labour's announcement today would ensure every primary and intermediate age child had access to tailored mental health support from professionals.

"This professional resource would give teachers more time and capacity to focus on what they do best, and ease many teachers' concerns that many students lack the mental health support they currently need," says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

Mark Potter, Principal Representative to the NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive, says it's no surprise that this year especially has put children and teachers alike under a significant amount of stress.

"It's really highlighted the importance of access to specialist services in the area of mental health. We welcome the prospect of additional ways for schools and our communities to meet the needs of our tamariki, and to ensure each child has the best possible support for their wellbeing and achievement."

